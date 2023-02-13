mmmmm
The sinkhole that emerged after the earthquake in the creek in Diyarbakir's Lice district continues to absorb the water.

Diyarbakır was among the provinces affected by two major earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaras.

More than 300 people lost their lives in the city, where many buildings were destroyed.


According to the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute data, 8 earthquakes were recorded in the last week, the epicenter of which was the Lice district of Diyarbakir.

Independent earthquakes, varying in intensity from 3 to 4, caused serious damage to some structures in the Duru, Birlik and Senlik regions.

A Sinkhole Has Formed in the Creek

Due to the earthquake, a sinkhole occurred in a stream passing through Isikten hamlet of Duru. It was observed that the pothole had drawn the water from the stream into it.