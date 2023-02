Well, I think broadcasting our values here in Illinois is good for the state of Illinois. That we are opposed to banning books in the state of Illinois is something that people ought to know about us. That we are not interfering with the education system in the state and the way that a teacher presents, you know, their information to their classroom, their kids, you know, that we are, we're lifting up education, we're not tearing it down....

And I think that, whether we're talking about businesses that are thinking about moving here, or people that are thinking about moving here, people are choosing not to go to those states where they're restricting freedoms, and instead coming to Illinois where we're protecting....



And it is important, I think, for people to pay attention to it, for us to elevate it to you in the media and for us to talk about it. Because number one, it's good for the state when people outside of Illinois hear about, and number two, when people in Illinois you know when they go to the voting booth, they may not be prepared to vote for candidates for school board or library board. And they need to be. They need to know that these people, some of the people who are running are actually part of these organizations trying to restrict freedoms.

that nobody should be allowed to run for office who doesn't agree with his version of the January 6 Capitol Building riot

I know J.B. Pritzker quite well through work in the venture capital community. I like him a lot, though our politics differ....



What I don't know, however, is how far left he is — whether he has joined the intolerant left now dangerously ascending across the country, particularly on campuses.