Gavrilita told a news conference that the "time has come for me to announce my resignation" and said no one expected her government, elected in the summer of 2021, "would have to manage so many crises caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine."
Gavrilita's premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These include an acute energy crisis; skyrocketing inflation; and several troublesome incidents such as missiles from the war in neighboring Ukraine traversing its skies.
Comment: An energy crisis caused by Western sanctions (that Moldova participated in?); inflation is mostly due to corrupt Western governments and their banking cartels; missiles may be 'traversing' their skies but whose are they? Because at least one that exploded in Moldova was Ukrainian.
A new government will be nominated by President Maia Sandu and then needs to be approved by Moldova's 101-seat parliament.
Summoning Russian ambassador
Earlier on Friday, Moldova also said it would summon Russia's ambassador after Chisinau claimed that a Russian missile crossed the airspace of the ex-Soviet republic.
The ambassador would be summoned "to indicate to the Russian side the unacceptable violation of our airspace by a Russian missile that today flew over the sovereign territory of the Republic of Moldova," the foreign ministry said in a press release.
Moldova's ministry of defense said it detected a missile earlier on Friday that crossed the airspace of Moldova with Ukraine as its direction.
Comment: Note that Ukraine has also been bombing Ukraine.
"MFA notes that the Russian side continues its war of aggression against Ukraine and the missile attacks against our neighboring country affects directly and negatively our country," the foreign ministry added in the statement.
Last October, Moldova had already summoned Moscow's envoy after it said that Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had crossed its airspace.
The latest incident follows an announcement on Thursday by Moldova's intelligence service that Russia was acting to destabilize the country.
The announcement comes after comments by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv had intercepted a plan by Moscow "to break the democracy of Moldova and establish control over Moldova".
Comment: Note that 59% of Moldova's citizens believe their country is controlled by Western forces, which doesn't exactly support the PM's accusations.