© VIRGINIA MAYO / AP



Summoning Russian ambassador

Moldova's government collapsed on Friday, February 10, as pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned, adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukraine.Gavrilita told a news conference that the "time has come for me to announce my resignation" and saidcaused by Russian aggression in Ukraine."Gavrilita's premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These includeA new government will be nominated by President Maia Sandu and then needs to be approved by Moldova's 101-seat parliament.Earlier on Friday,of the ex-Soviet republic.The ambassador would be summoned "to indicate to the Russian side the unacceptable violation of our airspace by a Russian missile that today flew over the sovereign territory of the Republic of Moldova," the foreign ministry said in a press release.Moldova's ministry of defense said it detected a missile earlier on Friday that crossed the airspace of Moldova with Ukraine as its direction."MFA notes that the Russian side continues its war of aggression against Ukraine and the missile attacks against our neighboring country affects directly and negatively our country," the foreign ministry added in the statement.Last October, Moldova had already summoned Moscow's envoy after it said that Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had crossed its airspace.The latest incident follows an announcement on Thursday by Moldova's intelligence service that Russia was acting to destabilize the country.The announcement comes after comments by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv had intercepted a plan by Moscow "to break the democracy of Moldova and establish control over Moldova".