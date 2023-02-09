© Unknown

I have written several pieces on the causes of the NATO-Russian Ukrainian War. In them, I focused on long-term as well as the immediate causes in the runup to Putin's decision to invade. However, all this needs to be put together with new revelations in order to understand the mood in the Kremlin in late January-early February (most likely mid-February) when Putin decided to pull the trigger.decades of NATO expansion; NATO's attack on Serbia, Western recognition of Kosovo's independence from Serbia despite a UN resolution it sponsored stipulating Serbia's territorial inviolability; 'democracy promotion' color revolutionism in Ukraine and other states neighboring Russia; Western financial and moral support for a color revolution in Russia, the Western-backed February 2014 Maidan color revolution; the cover up of the Maidan ultranationalist, neofascist wing's snipers' flag terrorist attack that sparked the ultimate overthrow of Yanukovych, which the West to this day still 'fakes' as carried out by Yanukovych's security forces; Western support for Maidan Kiev's anti-terrorist operation targeting the civilian population in Donbas as well as the rebels who were merely repeating the Western-backed Maidan method of an illegal seizure of power; the certain loss for Russia of its Black Sea Fleet naval base as a result of the Maidan putsch; Kiev's failure to fulfill the Minsk 2 accord's stipulations that it negotiate with the Donbas rebels directly and adopt legislation granting the region autonomy; and NATO's buildup of the Ukrainian army into the second largest force in Europe and as a de facto member of world history's most powerful military alliance, and much more (e.g., abandonment and violations of arms control treaties).I have demonstrated includea week before Putin's invasion,perhaps in a posture that signaled an imminent attack on Donbas, and a(regular and neofascist 'national battalions'), who frequently targeted civilians, along the Donbas line of contact days before Putin's invasion and precisely he took the decision to invade.Now we can add to the immediate causesdelivering Russian natural gas to Germany and the fact that as a result of their provocative incitements Russian intelligence most certainly would have concluded that there was a grave threat that the US planned to destroy the pipelines. This would be true, even if Russia had no other intelligence regarding the internal discussions and planning for the attacks by the US government, intelligence, and military.Seymour Hersh's article, citing unnamed sources inside the administration, shows that with few to no caveats would have determined and reported to Putin that US plans to destroy Nord Stream placed the pipelines and Russian gas sales to Europe under threat. This is so regardless of the fact that the US threat to attack Nord Stream was delivered in an implied, valed [sic vailed] manner and as a response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine.The irresponsibility of the Biden administration's loose talk about what was, as a source in Hersh's report notes,and constituted another weight tipping the scales in favor of a decision by Putin to invade. If, moreover, Russia had intelligence or concluded based solely on the verbal threats that planning and organization for the attack was already underway, then the threat to Russia's pipelines becomes that much greater and that much more provoking of Russia's invasion.Like him or not, when asking why Putin decided to invadethat could face the country in a less advantageous correlation of forces between Russian and the West.Zelinskiy's nuclear threat, Biden's NordStream threat, Ukraine's increasingly powerful NATOized military, the substantial and growing ultranationalist and neofascist nature of Ukraine's state ideology and political culture? Take your pick or take them altogether.The American Democrat Party-state's arrogance, hubris, and simple inability to listen and take into account real Russian national security concerns over the course of three decades have had their consequences. So too have: the American mass media's corruption; their allied police organs' politicization, authoritarianization, and lack of restraint; and the resulting cluelessness of the American public regarding the outside world and America's increasingly malignant role internationally.Hersh's article will have no effect on US public opinion no less on the conceited and perverted elites. Correspondingly, the impending military clash between the globalist, American-led, and increasingly authoritarian empire of the West and the authoritarian-led Sino-Russian challenge of the rest draws ever closer.