"What we've seen is that the shocks that have come along have progressively made us poorer per person. This malaise seems to be affecting large parts of the advanced world but on many measures the UK looks as though it's towards the bottom of performance and I think that's a great concern."

UK households are suffering a "permanent" decline in living standards as wages lag behind double-digit inflation and families struggle to pay their bills, thehas warned.According to a forecast by the UK's oldest independent economic research institute released on Wednesday,once the government starts scaling back its subsidies program in April.Energy prices remain high, whilemore than five times the Bank of England's 2% target. NIESR said the target will not be reached until the second half of 2025.taking the average annual food shopping bill in the UK to £5,504 ($6,781), up £788 ($974) from last year, according to the latest research by Kantar.NIESR economists warn that middle-income households will be hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis. While the poorest families receive additional state aid, theor as much as £4,000 ($4,800). NIESR director Jagjit Chadha said:Although the institute believes the UK will narrowly escape a recession, it predictsbefore GDP rises 1% in 2024 and 1.6% in 2025. For millions of households it "will certainly feel like a recession," NIESR warned.Earlier this month, the