© REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo



Swiss citizens will get the chance to try to ensure their economy never becomes cashless, a pressure group said, after collecting enough signatures by Monday to trigger a popular vote on the issue.The FBS (Free Switzerland Movement) says cash is playing a shrinking role in many economies, as electronic payments become the default for transactions in increasingly digitized societies, making it easier for the state to monitor its citizens' actions.There is no evidence of moves towards a cashless society by Swiss authorities.FBS said it hadFBS president Richard Koller said on the group's website.He also views Switzerland as a European standard-bearer for the defense of cash, as pushing through such guarantees in the European Union would entail the "almost impossible" process of securing approval from all 27 member states., when an Ipsos study found more than a third of Europeans and Americans would happily go without cash and 20% pretty much did so already