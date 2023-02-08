Undoubtedly the 'one size fits all' approach of Government at the start of the pandemic led to unnecessary deaths. I suspect the extent of these unnecessary excess deaths skewed the perception of many people about the risk they faced from Covid and also skewed the data which led, in turn, to bad decisions.
Back in March 2020, in anticipation of a wave of ill people it was decided to empty the hospitals. Go walk around a hospital, it's full of ill people, they're there for a reason. In England we expect about 225,000 people to die in hospital in any given year. The data in Table 1 come from my new favourite website produced by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (its staff have got their work cut out!). They show deaths in English hospitals over the past three years.
One of the oddities of the data is that deaths with Covid are so much higher than excess deaths. In 2020 there were three times more Covid deaths than excess deaths. In 2021 there were 2.7 times more Covid deaths than excess deaths and in 2022 the figure was 1.75 times greater. Can it be true that in the absence of Covid we would have had so many fewer deaths than normal?
It's often stated, and certainly I would suggest that the man on the Clapham omnibus would think, that hospitals were overrun during the first lockdown in spring 2020. This is only true to the extent that two things happened that massively reduced capacity: we socially distanced the beds, reducing the overall capacity in the hospitals and staff absences went up due to self-isolation or illness. Of course, we built the Nightingale hospitals but these were never brought into service.
Figure 2 shows two charts. The top one shows the percentage of the average General and Acute (G&A) hospital bed occupancy by NHS trusts during April 2020. The lower one shows average critical care bed occupancy during April 2020. Due to space I've only named every fifth NHS trust but if you want to look at the data for your local trust you can find them here.
Usually hospitals run at about 90% capacity, overall, during the lockdown they were about 55% full. Hospitals weren't full, capacity was reduced.
I'm not trying to get at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust; I suspect it did what it was told. No, my point is rather broader: decisions were in all likelihood taken miles away in London with little consideration of how this all would play out in Cornwall. How much more likely that we'll end up with inappropriate decisions if the U.K. Government cedes pandemic control to the WHO, as spelt out by Dr. David Bell in his recent Daily Sceptic article?
Let's look at how this all worked out in Cornwall. As you can see in Figure 3, which uses data specific to Cornwall, all-cause deaths peaked in week ending April 17th. In that week overall excess deaths were 53% higher than the expected level and in week ending April 24th they were 55% higher than expected. At this time there was very limited testing to confirm the presence of Covid so, whether all these deaths were from (or with) Covid will never be known. But, it does seem odd that over 50% more people were dying and yet the hospitals were less than 40% full and the ICU wards below 20% pre-Covid capacity.
- Covid, though the chart above shows that official Covid deaths accounted for about half of the excess deaths in April.
- The consequences of moving frail, ill people out of hospitals. Reductions in level of care associated with PPE protocols. Reductions in care home and care at home staff.
Of course, we had our own 'great reopening' in July 2021 when cases, hospitalisations and deaths promptly fell.
All this leads me to the conclusion that you should be wary of big Government saying "we're here to help".
That topic is behind me, there are much more pressing issues in front of us.
Let the vaxxed deal with it, and lament over it.