Speaking Russian should be banned on all university campuses in Ukraine, in and outside lectures, the ombudsman in charge of protecting the Ukrainian language, Taras Kremen, has said.Last week the renowned "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" (NaUKMA), one of the oldest universities in Ukraine, officially forbade students and educators from using Russian within its grounds.the head of the institution's supervisory board, Gennady Zunko, announced.Kremen reacted to the move by NaUKMA in a Facebook post on Monday, saying it was "a rather powerful initiative, which I hope will be replicated by other universities in Ukraine.""I support this decision and believe that every university should have the best opportunities for bringing up truly patriotic, strong-willed, educated citizens of Ukraine," the ombudsman wrote.He pointed to a 2019 law, stating that the only language that can be used in the education process in the country is the state language, which is Ukrainian.Kremen urged the Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies to do their best to make sure that the law is strictly fulfilled as "violations unfortunately still occur in some higher education institutions."In view of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, "the issue of protecting the language and its affirmation is among the top priorities, so the field of education should be an example in matters of protecting national interests," he stressed.