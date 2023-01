© the bulwark



"[T]his coordinated effort by the Biden Administration to hide information about President Biden and his family's shady business schemes is alarming and raises many questions."

The suspicious records will provide details about how the family business operates and desired transparency on Hunter's anonymous art sales and foreign business transactions, along with knowledge of whether Joe Biden remains compromised by foreign governments through his family's business.

The Treasury Department on Wednesdaycausing the committee's chairman to threaten a subpoena.told Breitbart News the wire transfers included "large" amounts of money tripped for further review by American banks.Wire transfers are widely used by money launderers. To mitigate the risks to the financial institutions, suspicious wire transfers over $10,000 are flagged for review. Wire transactions involving more than $10,000 are also to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.Comer demanded the Treasury on January 11 to turn over the suspicious bank records. But theTreasury's legislative affairs chief Jonathan Davidson asked Comer to provide more justification for seeking "highly sensitive" information on the Biden family business.related to the House's investigation into the Bidens for alleged violations, including wire fraud and money laundering.CNN reported in JanuaryOn at least two separate occasions, Frank Biden, Joe Biden's younger brother, publicly cited the president as a means by which he has influence, despite holding no government position or relation to the White House other than by having the same last name as the president and being his sibling.The Biden family has been alleged to have been peddling influence many times over Joe Biden's career.According to Breitbart News's senior contributor Peter Schweizer, Hunter earned great sums of money from Ukraine for which he "offered no real work," a statement that infers Hunter was profiting from peddling White House influence. In one of the most blatant examples,Hunter was appointed to the board of Burisma in 2014 with no prior experience in the energy sector or Ukraine.In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list andwith a subsidiary of the Chinese government's Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer's work also uncovered the Biden family's other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris's investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden "laptop from hell" also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter's businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.