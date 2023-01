Democratic representatives

Harold Hutchison is a reporter for the Daily Caller News Foundation

Newsmax host Chris Salcedo called out DirecTV Thursday after the satellite TV provider stopped carrying the conservative network."Even though Newsmax is the fourth-most-watched cable news channel in America, DirecTV has taken the position that they will continue to pay left-wing channels large licensing fees, but they will insist that Newsmax not be treated equally by paying us zero," Salcedo said at the start of his show. "It is my belief that Newsmax isn't the real target here. The real target is any worldview that opposes extremist left-wing thought. Who is DirecTV protecting by deplatforming Newsmax?"DirecTV dropped Newsmax Tuesday night, claiming that they could not come to an agreement on cable fees with the conservative network. The satellite TV provider announced Thursday it was picking up The First, a channel featuring conservative commentary."While we are glad AT&T DirecTV is adding a conservative commentary channel, it is a pathetic attempt to deal with millions of angry viewers who still want NEWSMAX for our top-rated shows, personalities, and in-depth news coverage," Newsmax said in a statement emailed to the Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday. "You can't replace a Cadillac with a Honda."In our negotiations, DirecTV made clear that despite NEWSMAX being the #4 cable news channel in America, they never would pay us any license fee while paying all 22 liberal news channels," the statement continued.Salcedo claimed Newsmax sought "little more than one dollar" from DirecTV "for a whole year."Republicans called out DirecTV over dropping Newsmax, with Republican Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida saying DirecTV "caved to the woke mob and partisan demands of Democrats."A spokesman for DirecTV declined to comment on the matter after being reached by the Daily Caller News Foundation.