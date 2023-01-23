© Facebook



A notorious Australian TV star who joined Ukraine's International Legion blackmailed Kiev's military commanders as she resisted several attempts to kick her out, according to recordings released by the Daily Mail on Saturday.According to the recordings, to avoid such an outcome she blackmailed Ukrainian general Andrey Ordinovich, who went under the codename 'Zeus.' She said that Ukrainian officials "wanted to deport [her] for desertion" and "terminate her contract."Fajk explained that her "only luck was that before this I spoke to 'Zeus', and they couldn't touch me.The legionnaire described the general as a "super stand-up guy," adding, however, that he understands that if she were to start talking about what she had seen, "it's going to burn the army to the ground."with all the internal investigations that [would] have to be started."Moreover, according to "confidential dossiers" seen by the outlet,in its conflict with Russia.Fajk has been accused of several instances of fraud around the world, most notably her failed attempt to purchase a $4.2 million home at an auction on an Australian reality TV show called 'The Block' by allegedly providing false receipts of bank transfers.