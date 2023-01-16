Biden administration and federal government officials have until now claimed during their depositions that they never explicitly directed social media companies to remove content.

White House wanted Kennedy tweet 'removed ASAP'

"The White House was working to suppress this, and the implication is that they didn't want Blacks in particular to understand the risks of vaccination. And so, they asked Twitter to suppress such content.



"At that point, it became clear that I was being shadow banned at that time, because my account simply stopped growing. Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. And I had been growing my audience at a very, very high rate."

the medical examiner claimed he had

never examined Hank Aaron's body

.

Tucker Carlson and others also targeted by the Biden administration

"Since we've been on the phone — the top post about vaccines today is Tucker Carlson saying they don't work. Yesterday was Tomi Lehren [sic] saying she won't take one.



"This is exactly why I want to know what 'Reduction' actually looks like — if 'reduction' means 'pumping our most vaccine hesitant audience with Tucker Carlson saying it doesn't work' then ... I'm not sure it's reduction!"

"A viral video was demoted 50% pending a 7-day fact checking period. That demotion continued by Facebook even though no 'fact checking' actually occurred. Follow [this account] for more coercive and collusive efforts by the @WhiteHouse to pressure @Facebook to censor @TuckerCarlson."

"It is important to keep in mind that borderline content accounts for a fraction of 1% of what is watched on YouTube in the United States. We use machine learning to reduce the recommendations of this type of content, including potentially harmful misinformation.



"In January 2019, we announced changes to our recommendations systems to limit the spread of this type of content which resulted in a 70% drop in watchtime on non-subscribed recommended content in the U.S. and our goal is to have views of non-subscribed, recommended borderline content below 0.5%.



"I will keep you updated with any new policy or product improvements that we make as we continue our work to help people find authoritative health information on YouTube."

"Will say I'm really mostly interested in what effects the interventions and products you've tested have had on increasing vaccine interest within hesitant communities, and which ones have shown promise.



"Really couldn't care less about products unless they're having measurable impact. And while the product safari has been interesting, at the end of the day, I care mostly about what actions and changes you're making to ensure sure [sic] you're not making our country's vaccine hesitancy problem worse.



"I definitely have what I believe to be a non-comprehensive list of products you're building but I still don't have a good, empirical answer on how effective you've been at reducing the spread of vaccine-skeptical content and misinformation to vaccine fence sitters in the now-folded 'lockdown.'"

"All — Thanks again for the conversation today.



"To recap: As we move away from a supply problem toward a demand problem [apparently referencing the COVID-19 vaccines], we remain concerned that Youtube is 'funneling' people into hesitance and intensifying people's hesitancy.



"We certainly recognize that removing content that is unfavorable to the cause of increasing vaccine adoption is not a realistic — or even good — solution. But we want to be sure that you have a handle on vaccine hesitancy generally and are working toward making the problem better.



"This is a concern that is shared at the highest (and I mean highest) levels of the WH, so we'd like to continue a good-faith dialogue about what is going on under the hood here."

"The following examples of content are those that do not violate our Misinformation and Harm policy, but may contribute to vaccine hesitancy or present a barrier to vaccination.



"We utilize a spectrum of levers for this kind of content that is both proportionate and also helps our users make informed decisions. Actions may include reducing the posts' distribution, not suggesting the posts to users, limiting their discoverability in Search, and applying Inform Labels and/or reshare friction to the posts."

More legal action coming as pressure on Twitter grows

"We are already involved in a number of First Amendment cases. We're involved in the litigation against Facebook on behalf of CHD. I personally am suing Elizabeth Warren. We're about to file an antitrust suit against the Trusted News Initiative, which includes all of the social media sites.



"And [these new revelations] open up new claims, new opportunities. This is the government and the White House directly. We're reviewing that right now, as public officials are not allowed to censor."