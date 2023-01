© Brandon Wexler



"Wells Fargo performs ongoing reviews of its account relationships in connection with the Bank's responsibilities to manage risks in its banking operations. We recently reviewed your account relationship and, as a result of this review, we will be closing your above-referenced accounts."

"I've been with them for 25 years. "I'm a professional fireman. I do everything the right way. It's messed up."

"It feels like it's a direct attack against gun dealers. This all just happened recently, and we have been in business for many years. I've never ever seen anything like this."

"Based on our analysis of the risk associated with this customer, we made a decision to close the accounts. Our decision is not based on the industry."

"Wells Fargo's decision to abruptly cancel all business ties with Wex Gunworks is the most recent example of "woke" banking discrimination against the firearm industry."

"NSSF has been battling this 'woke' banking discrimination by working with state legislatures to introduce and enact the Firearm Industry Nondiscrimination (FIND) Act, similar to the law that was passed last year in Texas. That law states that if banks cannot certify that they do not hold discriminatory policies of refusing business to firearm businesses simply for being 'in the business,' they forfeit their opportunity to compete for state and municipal contracts."

"Taxpayers should not be forced to fund gun control forced through nameless and faceless corporate boardrooms that exceeds federal and state law."

"I don't care about the money. It's more about making a point here. The public really needs to know about this. It's not right."

