UK pledges tanks to Ukraine

The attacks

Russia has carried out a wave of missile attacks across Ukrainian cities, killing at least five people and causing new disruptions in power supplies, particularly in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, officials said."Unfortunately, there were hits on energy infrastructure," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Saturday. "In this connection,Emergency blackouts were applied in "most regions" of Ukraine on Saturday due to the raids, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said. "Today the enemy attacked the country's energy generation facilities and power grid again. There areGalushchenko said on Facebook."Due to the shelling, emergency blackouts have been introduced in most regions," the minister said.In the east-central city of Dnipro, 20 people were rescued from an apartment block where an entire section of the building had been reduced to rubble, sending smoke billowing into the sky, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office said."Tragedy. I've gone to the site. ... We will be going through the rubble all night," said Borys Filatov, mayor of the rocket-making city on the Dnieper River.in the attack, with more people still trapped under the rubble, the regional governor said.Pictures showed firefighters putting out a blaze around the carcasses of some cars in Dnipro. A broad chunk of the apartment block was missing. The exterior of the rest of the building was badly damaged. Wounded people were carried away on stretchers.In his nightly speech, Zelenskyy reiterated that Russian attacks on civilian targets could be stopped only if Ukraine's Western partners supplied the necessary weapons."What's needed for this? The kind of weapons that our partners have in stockpiles and that our warriors have come to expect. The whole world knows what and how to stop those who are sowing death," he said.in Germany next Friday, where governments will announce their latest pledges of military support.On Saturday, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to provide tanks and artillery systems to Kyiv.The barrage of attacks on SaturdayDTEK, the biggest private electricity company, introduced emergency blackouts in several regions.Missiles struck critical infrastructure facilities in the eastern region of Kharkiv and the western region of Lviv, officials said., and disruptions to electricity and water supplies in Lviv were also possible, officials said.Moldova's interior ministry said missile debris had been found in the north of the country near the Ukraine border following the air raids.Saturday's attacks came as Ukrainian and Russian forces battled for control of Soledar , a small salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine that for days has been the focus of a relentless Russian assault.Ukraine insisted that its forces were battling to hold onto control of Soledar but acknowledged the situation was difficult, that street fighting was raging, and that Russian forces were advancing from various directions., in what would be a minor advance but one holding psychological importance for Russian forces who have suffered months of battlefield setbacks.Al Jazeera could not immediately verify the situation in Soledar.Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water.