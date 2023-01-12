© PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP



Poland is to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in a bid to press other nations to follow in its footsteps, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Wednesday. His comments came after Warsaw announced it would give a company of the heavy tanks to Kiev "as part of coalition building."Speaking to the TVP Info TV Channel, Muller argued the transfer was a form of self-defense. "If we do not defend Ukraine's independence, we are the next target. This has to be said directly," he said.The Polish tank transfer to Ukraine must still be approved by Berlin.He also stated that any such moves should be coordinated with allies.Muller noted that international pressure had already pushed Germany to increase its military support for Ukraine. He recalled that at the start of hostilities in the country, Berlin was not willing to give any arms to Ukraine, but after being nudged on the issue, it had changed its stance.Russia has repeatedly warned the West against supporting Ukraine with arms, arguing that it would only prolong the conflict.