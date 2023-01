© Getty Images / Issaro Prakalung / EyeEm

Accounts labeled as "Russian trolls" on Twitter had no impact on the 2016 US presidential election, according to a study published on Monday in Nature Communications.Led by the New York University Center for Social Media and Politics, the study found "no evidence of a meaningful relationship between the exposure to the Russian foreign influence campaign and changes in attitudes, polarization, or voting behavior."Democrats have blamed Hillary Clinton's loss to Donald Trump in 2016 on "Russian meddling," claiming the IRA precision-targeted voters in swing states with "misinformation" and accusing WikiLeaks of working for the Kremlin after it published Clinton campaign internal emails.The researchers took these claims at face value, claiming that the IRA's "alleged efforts to undermine US democracy are now widely documented" by the media, other researchers and the US government, who are all "consistent in their assessment of the potential goals" of such a campaign.Faced with a result directly contradicting the position widely accepted in the US political establishment, the researchers argued that the Russian influence campaign still had some kind of an effect, by "convincing Americans that its campaign was successful."The researchers' footnotes rely heavily on media reporting. TOne of the footnotes cites a New Knowledge report authored in 2019 - after their operation was exposed, and just before they rebranded as Yonder.