© Dr Gottlieb



Pfizer board member and former FDA head Scott Gottlieb used his influence to pressure Twitter to flag a tweet that cast doubt on Covid-19 vaccines, the latest batch of 'Twitter files' show.Documents leaked to controversial reporter Alex Berenson allege that Dr Scott Gottlieb leaned on the social media company to obscure a relatively innocuous post that cast doubt about the Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness and suggested natural immunity was more effective.The tweet - made by a former Government health official - was subsequently slapped with a 'Misleading' label, despite the debate around immunity still dividing scientists to this day.The revelations are part of the Twitter files, a cache of internal documents and correspondences that have recently been made publicly available to a select number of journalists. Their aim is to highlight a range of censorship decisions Twitter made prior to the takeover by eccentric billionaire Elon Musk.The tweet was posted by Dr Brett Giroir, another government health official under the Trump administration, and touted the superiority of natural immunity over vaccine-conferred immunity.Dr Gottlieb said in the email the language could prove 'corrosive' to the nationwide Covid vaccination campaign.Dr Gottlieb himself never requested that the tweet be labeled as such, just lamenting that the corrosive message would wind up 'driving news coverage' in a negative way.He was spoken about by execs at the social media company as 'the former FDA commissioner', but not a Pfizer stakeholder who would be affected by waning vaccine uptake.In his Substack post, Mr Berenson wrote: 'Alex Berenson, a former New York Times journalist and prolific novelist, has become one of Twitter's most high-profile vaccine skeptics.