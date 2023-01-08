Society's Child
First openly transgender person executed in US requested classic meal before death
Fox News
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 10:02 UTC
An inmate in Missouri believed to be the first openly transgender woman executed in the nation's history requested a classic final meal and delivered a remorseful statement before dying on Tuesday.
"I am sorry for what I did," Amber McLaughlin, 49, said in a final, written, statement. "I am a loving and caring person."
McLaughlin was convicted of murdering an ex-girlfriend in 2003 and then dumping her body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The inmate had been held on death row in Missouri before the Tuesday execution.
Before the execution, McLaughlin requested a simple meal of a cheeseburger, french fries, a strawberry milkshake and peanut M&Ms, St. Louis Public Radio reported.
A spiritual adviser was by McLaughlin's side during the execution, when the two spoke quietly before a fatal dose of pentobarbital was injected. McLaughlin breathed heavily before dying, the Associated Press reported.
McLaughlin began transitioning three years ago at the state prison in Potosi.
McLaughlin had petitioned Missouri Gov. Mike Parson for clemency ahead of the execution, which was denied. In the petition, McLaughlin cited traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard during trial, which led to depression and suicide attempts.
"McLaughlin terrorized Ms. Guenther in the final years of her life, but we hope her family and loved ones may finally have some peace," Parson said in a written statement after the execution.
McLaughlin was in a relationship with Beverly Guenther in 2003 and would show up and sometimes hide at Guenther's office near St. Louis after the two broke up. Guenther, 45 at the time of her death, obtained a restraining order and was even sometimes escorted by officers to her car at the office.
Her neighbors called authorities in November 2003 when Guenther failed to return home from work one day. Police searched near the woman's office building and found a broken knife and trail of blood near her car.
McLaughlin later led police to a spot on the Mississippi River where the body was dumped. Police said the woman was raped and stabbed repeatedly before her body was dumped in the river.
McLaughlin is believed to be the first openly transgender individual to be executed in the U.S. A total of 18 inmates were executed in 2022, including two in the state of Missouri.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Boris Johnson was secretly 'nudged' into wearing a Covid mask by government scientists
- UK National Census: Only 0.2% of the population define themselves as 'trans'
- 1 snowmobiler killed, 1 missing in Colorado avalanche
- The harrowing pictures drawn by children in lockdown reveal feelings of death, loss, loneliness and entrapment, reveals professor
- Flash flooding chaos in downtown Porto, Portugal following 20 minutes of intense rain
- Flashback: Dr Kerryn Phelps reveals 'devastating' Covid vaccine injury, says doctors have been 'censored'
- Former Arkansas judge arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from defendant's girlfriend
- First openly transgender person executed in US requested classic meal before death
- Another humpback whale washes onto beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey - 4th within 5 weeks
- Bye Bye 1991-2022
- The new pause lengthens: 100 months with no warming at all
- Best of the Web: Why is the 'vaccine' killing our young men and women?
- 52% of French people want 'social explosion' protest movement over deteriorating living conditions, Yellow Vest's renew rallies in Paris
- MIT solves mystery of why Roman concrete was so durable
- Animals tune their behavior by lunar cycles; but how?
- USDA approves use of world's first vaccine for honeybees, intensive farming blamed for rise of foulbrood disease
- Dangers to life, property remain high in California as storm onslaught continues
- California vehicle ban will force 70,000 big rig trucks off road, threatening significant supply chain disruptions
- Wood pellet shortage forces UK households to burn cat litter, top supplier in Russia is sanctioned
- Two years on: An overview of Jan. 6 and what took place after
- Boris Johnson was secretly 'nudged' into wearing a Covid mask by government scientists
- Bye Bye 1991-2022
- Two years on: An overview of Jan. 6 and what took place after
- A secret war in the making: Americans should not die to defend Taiwan
- Repentance
- Zoltan Pozsar: G7 investors should worry about gold-backed renminbi eclipsing dollars, commodity encumbrance
- This Asian country is strategically critical to both China and the US. Who will it choose?
- Document reveals White House pressured Facebook to censor Tucker Carlson
- 'Russia shoots down unknown object' in Rostov - Newsweek
- Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
- Medvedev: US keeping with 'best traditions of Nazis'
- Moscow: US set to fight with Russia 'to the last Ukrainian'
- Wait, what? Jan 6 committee has sealed all important VIDEOS and documents for 50 years
- The UN General Assembly drags Israel to the World Court
- Blain: Recession or inflation...pick yer poison!
- Ukraine rebuffs Russian offer: Donetsk shelled in first minute of proposed Christmas truce
- 'Schifty Schiff' dragged after 'Twitter Files' shows he asked site to suspend journo: 'Expel Schiff from Congress'
- Why BRI is back with a bang in 2023
- Birmingham Thoughtcrime Zone interview: Thoughtcrimes are now being policed in Britain
- COVID-19: A Global Financial Operation
- UK National Census: Only 0.2% of the population define themselves as 'trans'
- The harrowing pictures drawn by children in lockdown reveal feelings of death, loss, loneliness and entrapment, reveals professor
- Former Arkansas judge arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from defendant's girlfriend
- First openly transgender person executed in US requested classic meal before death
- 52% of French people want 'social explosion' protest movement over deteriorating living conditions, Yellow Vest's renew rallies in Paris
- California vehicle ban will force 70,000 big rig trucks off road, threatening significant supply chain disruptions
- Wood pellet shortage forces UK households to burn cat litter, top supplier in Russia is sanctioned
- Portland arson suspect charged for church fire - historic 1905 house of worship to be demolished
- DeSantis demands universities account for CRT, diversity spending
- US police killings reached record high in 2022 - NGO
- 11 signs the economic "tipping point" everyone was waiting for is here
- Two-thirds of Britons now support future referendum on rejoining the EU
- Will reparations finally resolve America's tragic slave trade legacy?
- UK suffering cold & flu medicine shortage, supply chain issues blamed
- 2 Serbians shot in Kosovo by Albanian whilst carrying Christmas tree
- Boy aged just 6 arrested after shooting female teacher in classroom at Viriginia elementary school
- Latest saboteur attack foiled in Russia - media
- Sinaloa cartel unleashes chaos after arrest of El Chapo's son
- University removes art history professor for showing class two ancient Prophet Muhammad depictions
- Mayor Eric Adams: Migrant crisis could bankrupt NYC
- MIT solves mystery of why Roman concrete was so durable
- A look at how people kept their bottoms clean through the ages
- Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
- 20,000-year-old cave painting 'dots' are the earliest written language, study claims but not everyone agrees
- Neolithic hunting shrine with marine fossil cache found in Jordan desert is one of the earliest ritual structures ever found
- 5,000-year-old settlement unearthed in Oman
- Ancient Chinese text reveals earliest-known record of a candidate aurora
- Evidence of US-Backed Coup in Kiev
- Declassified intelligence files expose inconvenient truths about the Bosnian war
- Game day snacks: Archaeologists find fragments of olives, fruit and nuts in ancient drains of Rome's Colosseum
- Zippalanda, the God of Storm and the mystery of the 'circular structure'
- Tucker Carlson and the JFK allegations
- Flashback Best of the Web: A Company Family: The Untold History of Obama and the CIA
- What is crimson contagion?
- Humans have been using bear skins for at least 300,000 years
- Oldest known projectile points uncovered in the Americas
- Exclusive: Afghan government officials helped smugglers sneak almost $1 billion in cash and gold out of Afghanistan as the US-backed government neared collapse, documents show
- Archaeologists discover huge lost Maya civilization in Guatemala
- 168 mysterious new geoglyphs discovered in Peru's Nazca Lines
- PhD student solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammar puzzle
- The new pause lengthens: 100 months with no warming at all
- Animals tune their behavior by lunar cycles; but how?
- USDA approves use of world's first vaccine for honeybees, intensive farming blamed for rise of foulbrood disease
- Rate of scientific breakthroughs slowing over time - study
- Possible naked-eye comet will visit Earth for first time in 50,000-years
- Newfound kind of supernova can tear apart a planet's atmosphere
- W. Hudson Bay polar bear population decline stories are unethical and ignore critical caveats
- Spontaneous baby movements have purpose
- Stunning photo shows every visible planet in the solar system lining up across the night sky
- 40-year study finds mysterious patterns in temperatures at Jupiter
- Scientists digitally reconstruct 'handsome' face of Ramses II
- How much of science is reproducible?
- HAARP to bounce signal off asteroid in NASA experiment
- Russia begins deployment of new state-of-the-art Sarmat ICBM
- 'Christmas' comet E3 ZTF to become visible to the unaided eye
- Beautiful: The highest resolution photos ever taken of snowflakes
- Scientists achieve a breakthrough in nuclear fusion
- NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years
- Comet impacts could bring ingredients for life to Europa's ocean
- Using machine learning to better understand how water behaves
- 1 snowmobiler killed, 1 missing in Colorado avalanche
- Flash flooding chaos in downtown Porto, Portugal following 20 minutes of intense rain
- Another humpback whale washes onto beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey - 4th within 5 weeks
- Dangers to life, property remain high in California as storm onslaught continues
- Two feet of snow in Rawlins, Wyoming takes days to remove
- Snow piles up at Palisades Tahoe Ski resort - 5 feet in 7 days
- Huge amounts of snow in Norway
- Actress and boy attacked by seal in Cape Town, South Africa
- 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after dog attack in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano in fresh eruption after being declared 'inactive'
- Best of the Web: Worst floods in Western Australia's history cut off towns, could create an inland sea
- Dogs killed a record 62 Americans & 3 Canadians in 2022 - pit bulls killed 41
- Two dead as 'bomb cyclone' brings heavy winds and rain to California
- Lightning strike causes transformer to explode in Visalia, California
- Lightning strike kills cop in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
- DR Congo - More deadly floods in South Kivu
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - December 2022: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- California snowpack is highest in 40 years: Officials
- Sparks fly when truck is struck by lightning in North Carolina, video shows
- Purgatory ski resort in Colorado records 23 inches of snow in 24 hours
- Meteor fireball over northern Italy on January 5
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and Florida on December 27
- Meteor fireball over France and 5 adjacent countries on December 26
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and 2 other states on December 24
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on December 23
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on December 21
- Meteor fireball over southern Spain (Dec. 17)
- Dazzling meteor fireball illuminates night sky and falls onto village in China
- Best of the Web: Meteoroid hit suspected after major leak reported on Soyuz space capsule
- Bright meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Dec. 9)
- Long-duration meteor fireball seen from all over northeastern US - December 2
- Best of the Web: 'Unprecedented': Shockwave & 'huge roar' reported in Gran Canaria following meteor fireball event
- Meteor fireball reported over Belgium, France, Germany and UK on November 24
- Best of the Web: Impressive meteor fireball flares upon entry over Toronto, Canada - Object was observed in space several hours beforehand
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on November 18
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, British Columbia and 4 American states on November 17
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on November 14
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and adjacent states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Maryland and other states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 9
- Flashback: Dr Kerryn Phelps reveals 'devastating' Covid vaccine injury, says doctors have been 'censored'
- Best of the Web: Why is the 'vaccine' killing our young men and women?
- Study shows social media use is changing the brains of teenagers
- Social media may alter brains of children - study
- 1616 athlete cardiac arrests, serious issues, 1114 of them dead, since COVID injection
- NFL star Dama Hamlin collapses after cardiac arrest: Experts say mRNA shot likely responsible
- On the CDC's data on covid vaccine safety signals
- Yet another Covid 'variant': Omicron XBB and the self-driving narrative
- U.K. doctors call for government investigation of mRNA covid vaccines due to "alarming safety profile"
- Pandemic of the vaccinated: WSJ provides troubling data suggesting vaccines 'may be' causing Covid variants to evolve
- Israel's HMOs release data showing decline in number of pregnant women correlates with vaccine rollout
- Does vaccination actually weaken our resistance to Covid-19?
- UK: Chris Whitty warns thousands of middle-aged people are dying of heart conditions that went untreated
- A very dangerous form of tolerance
- CDC issues 'wake-up call' as Type 2 diabetes on track to surge 700% in young Americans
- Pfizer's shots aren't safe and were never shown to be
- Steve Kirsch: Do vaccines cause autism? It sure looks like it to me
- FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
- The government reports that inadvertently told the truth about COVID vaccine failure
- Measles is Resurgent Thanks to Lockdowns
- Are plants conscious? Science writer says yes
- The WEF isn't a cabal, it's a cult
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Does Free Will Exist? Yes, Obviously - and Other Answers to Big Questions
- Danger-zone Psychopathy
- The Left's Grasp
- Zooming our way into oblivion
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Big Questions, Consciousness, and Gurdjieff - A Talk with Alan Francis
- David Ray Griffin (1939-2022). The Man and His Work: A Synopsis
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Death, and Help for the Dead with Joseph Azize
- Entire gender industry based on failed study that disproved scientist's theory: Psychiatrist
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Esoteric Christianity: A Glimpse into Theosophia
- The corruption of the tobacco spirit
- AWARE II Near Death study presentation at AHA 2022
- Religion without Belief: Is it possible?
- Another study finds social scientists are no better at forecasting than laymen
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Nation in shock as politicians show up to work 4 days in a row
- Adam Kinzinger's mom lets him open one Jan 6th present in Jan 6th eve
- Republican approval rating at all-time high after bringing Congress to grinding halt
- FBI to host annual Jan 6 reunion
- Finally, a good law! Kyrgyzstan bans performers from lip-synching at state, public events
- Trump thanks Dems for releasing the best, most beautiful tax returns ever
- Santa's sleigh mistakenly shot down by Ukrainian missile
- Iowa sports reporter goes viral for hilarious on-air complaints about being forced to cover winter storm Elliott
- US agrees to send Ukraine one unused border wall
- Oh No! Scientists determine we're actually headed for an ice age and we have to pump as much CO2 as possible into the atmosphere or we're all gonna die
- Biden nervous as boss unexpectedly drops by branch office
- Elon to stay on as Twitter CEO after counting mail-in votes
- Canadian healthcare system introduces punch card where on your 10th visit you get free suicide
- Journalists warning of frightening trend where rules apply to them
- Government warns that with Elon owning Twitter they will control only 97% of the media
- Genius director makes 190-minute movie about water with no bathroom breaks
- Zelensky spotted sitting on mall Santa's lap asking for another $50 billion
- Brittney Griner returns to quiet life of obscurity in WNBA
- IRS agents slide down chimneys looking for gifts of $600 or more
- Restraining order issued against reporter who asked Karine Jean-Pierre a question
Quote of the Day
To your request of my opinion of the manner in which a newspaper should be conducted so as to be most useful, I should answer, 'by restraining it to true facts and sound principles only.' Yet I fear such a paper would find few subscribers. It is a melancholy truth, that a suppression of the press could not more completely deprive the nation of its benefits, than is done by its abandoned prostitution to falsehood. Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle. I will add that the man who never looks into a newspaper is better informed than he who reads them; inasmuch as he who knows nothing is nearer to truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods and errors. He who reads nothing will still learn the great facts, and the details are all false.
¬ Reply by the U.S. President to John Norvell, 1807
Recent Comments
This is mockingbird media. A report that is Framed as a "humorous anecdote" about Boris Johnson. Quote: "You try and create some cues which remind...
FOX is mockingbird media. The narrative Frame is "violent insurrection". The intent of the article is to Frame Trump and his supporters as "white...
The lights certainly remind me of the search lights that they used to use to herald the start of festivities in the town I grew up in—very similar...
I gather from the maps that one of the bigger Nato bases are in India. So sadly, by bribe or threat, maybe that will effect how the die is cast.
You mean poor whites in Appalachia will have to pay reparations to Oprah Winfrey and Kanye West?