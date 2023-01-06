Earth Changes
Dogs killed a record 62 Americans & 3 Canadians in 2022 - pit bulls killed 41
Animals24-7.org
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 15:34 UTC
Deaths by pit bull might; it's all in how you count them.
Dogs caused the deaths of a record 62 Americans and three Canadians in 2022, the fortieth consecutive year that ANIMALS 24-7 has logged fatal and disfiguring dog attacks occurring throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The U.S. and Canadian totals combined come to 65, preliminary data indicates.
The U.S. toll eclipsed the previous record, 56 deaths in 2017, by six.
The previous record toll for the U.S. and Canada combined, also reached in 2017, was 57, eclipsed by eight.
Dogs who killed 12 remain unidentified
Pit bulls identified as such accounted for 40 of the U.S. dog attack deaths in 2022, along with one Canadian. The U.S. pit bull toll was one fewer than the record 2021 U.S. pit bull-inflicted death count, but the dogs who killed 12 U.S. victims in 2022 have yet to be identified.
Pit bulls are believed to have been involved in at least 10 of those attacks, most of which were unwitnessed.
Four 2022 fatalities were inflicted by German shepherds, three by Rottweilers, and one each by Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, Dogue de Bordeaux, and by husky.
Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, Dogue du Bordeaux all are essentially pit bull variants.
Cane Corso or pit bull?
Cane Corso enthusiasts have vigorously insisted that Pam Robb, 71, killed on February 17, 2022 at the 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida shelter in Oakland Park, Florida, should be counted as a pit bull victim. Pit bull enthusiasts have equally vigorously insisted that Robb should be counted as a Cane Corso victim.
While ANIMALS 24-7 has logged Robb as a Cane Corso victim, as was initially claimed by 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida, Gladys the killer dog was later said by 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida to be a pit bull.
If so, the 2022 U.S. pit bull toll matched the 2021 record.
(Read more here)
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Dogs killed a record 62 Americans & 3 Canadians in 2022 - pit bulls killed 41
- Two dead as 'bomb cyclone' brings heavy winds and rain to California
- Lightning strike causes transformer to explode in Visalia, California
- Lightning strike kills cop in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
- DR Congo - More deadly floods in South Kivu
- Fury over Government plans to bring back Covid-era measures to avoid full-blown NHS meltdown- zealots demand return of masks, WFH, and social distancing
- Hack attack on Twitter reportedly results in data dump exposing info of over 200 million users
- 1616 athlete cardiac arrests, serious issues, 1114 of them dead, since COVID injection
- Canada to re-educate Jordan Peterson for 'wrongthink'
- NFL star Dama Hamlin collapses after cardiac arrest: Experts say mRNA shot likely responsible
- Best of the Web: Capsule Summaries of all Twitter Files Threads to Date, With Links and a Glossary
- Trudeau's New Year's statement like a message from an alternate universe
- Protests reignite in Peru, call for removal of new President who came to power following coup and amidst US meddling
- Australia to spend $1 billion HIMARS deal with US
- Best of the Web: Central banks buy gold at fastest pace in 55 years as nations prepare to ditch the dollar
- Ireland's farms to be surveilled by 4 satellites every 5 days to check for 'non-compliance'
- Republican approval rating at all-time high after bringing Congress to grinding halt
- WaPo reports US nixes Abrams tank delivery for Ukraine
- Ideological capture: Wharton's majoring in woke capitalism. Some are taking an elective in dissent
- Putin announces Christmas truce
- Best of the Web: Capsule Summaries of all Twitter Files Threads to Date, With Links and a Glossary
- Trudeau's New Year's statement like a message from an alternate universe
- Australia to spend $1 billion HIMARS deal with US
- WaPo reports US nixes Abrams tank delivery for Ukraine
- Putin announces Christmas truce
- How the year 2022 ended the American unipolar era
- Retired FBI boss says agency has lost independence, been co-opted by liberal DOJ ideologues
- Russian mercenary leader's war of words with Moscow's military brass deepens amid fighting in Bakhmut
- Of economic crises and pandemics: Facebook as fact, government as truth, Big Pharma as God
- Mercouris On Ukraine: "Something Big Is On the Way"
- Lithuania's Minister of Culture supports 'psychological quarantine' of Russian culture
- Germany willing to steal billions of frozen Russian assets to 'help rebuild Ukraine' - reports
- Blair aide wanted 'accuracy' rules for newspapers
- EU elite upset as Russia shrugs off sanctions: Effects are 'less than zero'
- New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
- British-run spy tech powers Ukraine proxy war, putting civilians at risk
- Zelensky expands crackdown on Ukrainian media
- Trump's former acting Defense Secretary denies authorizing Milley China calls, says he should resign
- IMF Head warns third of world in recession this year
- 'No analogues in the world': Putin announces first ship armed with Russian 'Zircon' hypersonic missiles enters combat duty
- Fury over Government plans to bring back Covid-era measures to avoid full-blown NHS meltdown- zealots demand return of masks, WFH, and social distancing
- Hack attack on Twitter reportedly results in data dump exposing info of over 200 million users
- Canada to re-educate Jordan Peterson for 'wrongthink'
- Protests reignite in Peru, call for removal of new President who came to power following coup and amidst US meddling
- Best of the Web: Central banks buy gold at fastest pace in 55 years as nations prepare to ditch the dollar
- Ireland's farms to be surveilled by 4 satellites every 5 days to check for 'non-compliance'
- Ideological capture: Wharton's majoring in woke capitalism. Some are taking an elective in dissent
- Why has there been no reckoning over Rotherham?
- Israeli army kills 15-year-old Palestinian boy in Bethlehem
- An unholy invasion - Chatbots are colonizing our minds
- The fabric of our society is coming apart at the seams right in front of our eyes
- French gov't offers bakeries to 'delay payment' of electricity bills as energy crisis worsens
- Taiwan accidentally sends missile device for repair to China
- Another wave of US store closures planned for 2023 as retailers report weak holiday sales figures
- Belarusian citizens reportedly being called to military enlistment offices
- No-lockdown Sweden fared *better* than its neighbours
- Morocco becomes first country to ban China arrivals as concerns grow over Covid-19 surge
- Trump to Arizona Republicans: 'Demand a statewide hand recount and Abe will win!' - recount finds hundreds of new votes for Abe Hamadeh
- France suspends internet sales of paracetamol as stocks dwindle
- Number of civilians killed in Donbass revealed
- A look at how people kept their bottoms clean through the ages
- Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
- 20,000-year-old cave painting 'dots' are the earliest written language, study claims but not everyone agrees
- Neolithic hunting shrine with marine fossil cache found in Jordan desert is one of the earliest ritual structures ever found
- 5,000-year-old settlement unearthed in Oman
- Ancient Chinese text reveals earliest-known record of a candidate aurora
- Evidence of US-Backed Coup in Kiev
- Declassified intelligence files expose inconvenient truths about the Bosnian war
- Game day snacks: Archaeologists find fragments of olives, fruit and nuts in ancient drains of Rome's Colosseum
- Zippalanda, the God of Storm and the mystery of the 'circular structure'
- Tucker Carlson and the JFK allegations
- Flashback Best of the Web: A Company Family: The Untold History of Obama and the CIA
- What is crimson contagion?
- Humans have been using bear skins for at least 300,000 years
- Oldest known projectile points uncovered in the Americas
- Exclusive: Afghan government officials helped smugglers sneak almost $1 billion in cash and gold out of Afghanistan as the US-backed government neared collapse, documents show
- Archaeologists discover huge lost Maya civilization in Guatemala
- 168 mysterious new geoglyphs discovered in Peru's Nazca Lines
- PhD student solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammar puzzle
- 16,500-year-old stone figurine discovered in cave in Turkey
- Rate of scientific breakthroughs slowing over time - study
- Possible naked-eye comet will visit Earth for first time in 50,000-years
- Newfound kind of supernova can tear apart a planet's atmosphere
- W. Hudson Bay polar bear population decline stories are unethical and ignore critical caveats
- Spontaneous baby movements have purpose
- Stunning photo shows every visible planet in the solar system lining up across the night sky
- 40-year study finds mysterious patterns in temperatures at Jupiter
- Scientists digitally reconstruct 'handsome' face of Ramses II
- How much of science is reproducible?
- HAARP to bounce signal off asteroid in NASA experiment
- Russia begins deployment of new state-of-the-art Sarmat ICBM
- 'Christmas' comet E3 ZTF to become visible to the unaided eye
- Beautiful: The highest resolution photos ever taken of snowflakes
- Scientists achieve a breakthrough in nuclear fusion
- NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years
- Comet impacts could bring ingredients for life to Europa's ocean
- Using machine learning to better understand how water behaves
- A new type of bottlenose dolphin has evolved in the Pacific Ocean
- Fusion works, but uses a supernova budget to make a mini sun for a fraction of a second
- Giant arthropods dominated the seas 470 million years ago, fossil site reveals
- Dogs killed a record 62 Americans & 3 Canadians in 2022 - pit bulls killed 41
- Two dead as 'bomb cyclone' brings heavy winds and rain to California
- Lightning strike causes transformer to explode in Visalia, California
- Lightning strike kills cop in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
- DR Congo - More deadly floods in South Kivu
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - December 2022: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- California snowpack is highest in 40 years: Officials
- Sparks fly when truck is struck by lightning in North Carolina, video shows
- Purgatory ski resort in Colorado records 23 inches of snow in 24 hours
- Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Oslo, Norway
- Avalanche danger closes some Utah ski resorts after massive snowfalls (up to 41 inches)
- Snow twisters? Watch video of rare January Illinois tornadoes
- Best of the Web: Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
- Floods kill 51 in Philippines, 46,000 others forced to flee (UPDATES)
- 2022: Storms, Sheets of Rain and Tornadoes in the Netherlands
- Second quake in two weeks sends Northern California back to response mode
- 2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
- Major floods and wild weather isolate towns across northern Australia as ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie maintains strength - over 13 inches of rain in a day
- Sexagenarian mauled to death by stray dogs in a district of Bihar, India - 5th such fatality for locality in 6 months
- Woman dies after being mauled by two pit bulls in Limpopo, South Africa - 7th such fatality for the country within 7 weeks
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and Florida on December 27
- Meteor fireball over France and 5 adjacent countries on December 26
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and 2 other states on December 24
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on December 23
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on December 21
- Meteor fireball over southern Spain (Dec. 17)
- Dazzling meteor fireball illuminates night sky and falls onto village in China
- Best of the Web: Meteoroid hit suspected after major leak reported on Soyuz space capsule
- Bright meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Dec. 9)
- Long-duration meteor fireball seen from all over northeastern US - December 2
- Best of the Web: 'Unprecedented': Shockwave & 'huge roar' reported in Gran Canaria following meteor fireball event
- Meteor fireball reported over Belgium, France, Germany and UK on November 24
- Best of the Web: Impressive meteor fireball flares upon entry over Toronto, Canada - Object was observed in space several hours beforehand
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on November 18
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, British Columbia and 4 American states on November 17
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on November 14
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and adjacent states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Maryland and other states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 9
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Nov. 7)
- 1616 athlete cardiac arrests, serious issues, 1114 of them dead, since COVID injection
- NFL star Dama Hamlin collapses after cardiac arrest: Experts say mRNA shot likely responsible
- On the CDC's data on covid vaccine safety signals
- Yet another Covid 'variant': Omicron XBB and the self-driving narrative
- U.K. doctors call for government investigation of mRNA covid vaccines due to "alarming safety profile"
- Pandemic of the vaccinated: WSJ provides troubling data suggesting vaccines 'may be' causing Covid variants to evolve
- Israel's HMOs release data showing decline in number of pregnant women correlates with vaccine rollout
- Does vaccination actually weaken our resistance to Covid-19?
- UK: Chris Whitty warns thousands of middle-aged people are dying of heart conditions that went untreated
- A very dangerous form of tolerance
- CDC issues 'wake-up call' as Type 2 diabetes on track to surge 700% in young Americans
- Pfizer's shots aren't safe and were never shown to be
- Steve Kirsch: Do vaccines cause autism? It sure looks like it to me
- FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
- The government reports that inadvertently told the truth about COVID vaccine failure
- Measles is Resurgent Thanks to Lockdowns
- "Unexpected": MRNA vaccines increase risk of contracting COVID-19; each booster shot raises risk even more in study of 51,000 Cleveland Clinic workers
- The 'science' behind the UK recommended alcohol limit of 14 units a week is predictably awful
- German Parliament vice president calls for investigation into covid 'vaccine' deaths and damages
- WaPo SLAMMED after finally admitting exercise protects against Covid deaths
- Are plants conscious? Science writer says yes
- The WEF isn't a cabal, it's a cult
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Does Free Will Exist? Yes, Obviously - and Other Answers to Big Questions
- Danger-zone Psychopathy
- The Left's Grasp
- Zooming our way into oblivion
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Big Questions, Consciousness, and Gurdjieff - A Talk with Alan Francis
- David Ray Griffin (1939-2022). The Man and His Work: A Synopsis
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Death, and Help for the Dead with Joseph Azize
- Entire gender industry based on failed study that disproved scientist's theory: Psychiatrist
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Esoteric Christianity: A Glimpse into Theosophia
- The corruption of the tobacco spirit
- AWARE II Near Death study presentation at AHA 2022
- Religion without Belief: Is it possible?
- Another study finds social scientists are no better at forecasting than laymen
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- Republican approval rating at all-time high after bringing Congress to grinding halt
- FBI to host annual Jan 6 reunion
- Finally, a good law! Kyrgyzstan bans performers from lip-synching at state, public events
- Trump thanks Dems for releasing the best, most beautiful tax returns ever
- Santa's sleigh mistakenly shot down by Ukrainian missile
- Iowa sports reporter goes viral for hilarious on-air complaints about being forced to cover winter storm Elliott
- US agrees to send Ukraine one unused border wall
- Oh No! Scientists determine we're actually headed for an ice age and we have to pump as much CO2 as possible into the atmosphere or we're all gonna die
- Biden nervous as boss unexpectedly drops by branch office
- Elon to stay on as Twitter CEO after counting mail-in votes
- Canadian healthcare system introduces punch card where on your 10th visit you get free suicide
- Journalists warning of frightening trend where rules apply to them
- Government warns that with Elon owning Twitter they will control only 97% of the media
- Genius director makes 190-minute movie about water with no bathroom breaks
- Zelensky spotted sitting on mall Santa's lap asking for another $50 billion
- Brittney Griner returns to quiet life of obscurity in WNBA
- IRS agents slide down chimneys looking for gifts of $600 or more
- Restraining order issued against reporter who asked Karine Jean-Pierre a question
- NYT writers go on strike: Disinformation drops 92%
- 138,000 kids suddenly added to Santa's 'nice list' in middle of night
Quote of the Day
Many Euro-Atlantic states deny or reject their own roots, including their Christian roots which form the basis of Western civilization. In these countries, the moral basis and any traditional identity are being denied - national, religious, cultural, and even gender identities are being denied or relativized. There, politics treats a family with many children as juridically equal to a homosexual partnership; faith in God is equal to faith in Satan. Many people in European countries are actually ashamed of their religious affiliations and are frightened to speak about them. Their leaders then try to force this model onto other countries. I am deeply convinced that this leads to the degradation and primitivization of culture globally, including deeper demographic and moral crises in the West.
Recent Comments
Nikola Tesla: " The gift of mental power comes from God, Divine Being, and if we concentrate our minds on that truth, we become in tune with this...
You can't negotiate with an actor/comedian. You need to talk to the producers.
Most world leaders are actors now, no leaders. Actors follow scripts written by writers, producers, etc. All the world is a stage. I've left their...
He did diagnose the shithead at the top correctly. Tyrant, Narcissist, Psycho. Shithead's actions, confirm the diagnosis.
As the plandemic set in, when people were not dying from covid, but medical malpractice, they all died from "COVID" regardless of the fact they...