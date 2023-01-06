Trudeau's declarations are often chimeric or just plain incomprehensible, but this little cyber chat belongs in the category of grand denial. The prime minister attempts to embower an embarrassing year by merely ignoring it. Most media outlets will ignore the statement, with few reporters around in the early days of January.
I have been fortunate of late to stumble upon some nuggets of gold in my constant search for Trudeau's buffoonery. There was that end of the year interview with CTV, where he admitted he was lying all along about confiscating hunting rifles while the RCMP are expected to indulge in the great treasure hunt for firearms that might be deemed "military assault style."
Then there was the even more significant find in Trudeau's beery chat with an old Montreal broadcaster friend, where the prime minister revealed that he invoked the Emergencies Act to put a lid on a peaceful protest and put a gag in the mouths of the truckers and demonstrators.
But you won't see any of that in Trudeau's message to Canadians. There was no Freedom Convoy; no women protesters trampled by horses; no panicky justice ministers who thought the army should be called win with tanks to crush the Wellington St. Rebellion. No, it's like all that never happened - because as we learned in his informal talks over a beer, Trudeau is adverse to looking at policy papers too closely, but fanatical about reading the latest Stephen King novel or binge watching science fiction programing.
"We have a lot to be thankful for this past year. We got back to doing the things we love, like gathering with friends and family. As our economy reopened, we experienced one of the strongest economic recoveries in the G7 - creating more jobs than we lost to the pandemic. And we welcomed the world back to Canada over the summer to share the natural beauty that we're all so proud of," Trudeau gushes, forgetting that he kept the economy closed long after it needed to be and is threatening to do it again if there is anything resembling a resurgence in the pandemic.
"This year also had challenges, but when things got hard, we were there for each other. We rolled up our sleeves, looked out for our neighbors, and supported each other," Trudeau continued. Trudeau might have rolled up his sleeves for more booster shots that may or may not have prevented him from getting COVID-19 again, but he wasn't rolling up his sleeves for the unvaccinated or anyone at odds with his regime. He rolled up his sleeve to bury anything he assessed to be "misinformation" or "disinformation" — depending on the day of the week — and thought carefully about how he could ban any speech that dared reveal the decrepitude of his government.
Trudeau does not two "challenges" that he faced in 2022 - and it's always a challenge - Hurricane Fiona and the war in Ukraine - for which the Trudeau government continues to support the corrupt government of Ukraine with billions of dollars and no questions asked.
The prime minister did acknowledge a phenomenon that was really a challenge for Canadians - inflation - but suggested it was no big deal for him, nor should it have been for everybody else because "we delivered much-needed relief to those who need it the most - to help with groceries, rent, child care, and to ensure kids get the dental coverage they need."
Did you get any help with your groceries? Isn't Trudeau just fanning the flames of inflation buy spending more taxpayer money on the problem? And what's he done lately about rising interest rates?
Then Trudeau proceeds to travel into fantasyland.
"As we look ahead to the New Year, the Government of Canada will continue to build an economy that works for all Canadians. We will keep attracting historic investments in our electric vehicle supply chain — from critical minerals to manufacturing — which are already securing tens of thousands of jobs across the country ... And we will continue to be there for people by making life more affordable."Whatever the hell Trudeau is doing to attract "historic investments in our electric vehicle supply chain," a weasel phrase from hell, Trudeau was the dolt who turned down billions of dollars in liquid natural gas sales with Germany because there was no business case for it. What do you bet there's no business case propping up this electric vehicle supply chain because the global market is running out of batteries?
But that's a problem for the real world and not Trudeau's alternate universe.
