Health & Wellness
U.K. doctors call for government investigation of mRNA covid vaccines due to "alarming safety profile"
The Daily Sceptic
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 15:26 UTC
Doctors for Patients U.K. (DFPUK) was launched in September 2022 and has become a fast-growing group of U.K. doctors who are dedicated to practising ethical, evidence-based and patient-centred medicine.
DFPUK was borne out of three years of increasing consternation over the manner in which the core principles of medical ethics have been systematically dismantled by our public health bodies. Doctors are held in high regard because we are entrusted to give sole primacy to the best interests of our patients. We are expected to be guided by our oath to 'first do no harm'; an uncompromising respect for individual bodily autonomy; obligation to obtain full and informed consent for all medical interventions; and to be free of influence from any entity external to the doctor-patient relationship. Sadly, all this has been unceremoniously discarded during the era of COVID-19.
DFPUK is committed to highlighting the failures in medical practice that led to support for travesties including public lockdowns, 'health passport' initiatives and cancelling of healthy scientific discussion and debate within a free and democratic society. The most vociferous and buoyant offspring of our COVID-19 public health response has been the imposition of a novel, untested and poorly understood mRNA technology as a 'viable, safe and effective vaccine'.
Many doctors in the U.K. and internationally have become increasingly concerned about the lack of effectiveness and alarming safety profile of COVID-19 vaccines. Given these undeniable signals, the continued rollout of these products to the public, including pregnant women and children, is not only irresponsible but reprehensible. This is not why enthusiastically compassionate and bright, young aspiring doctors leap into a lifelong calling to be at the service of humanity. The willingness of doctors to stand aside and allow the enshrined principles of medical ethics to be trampled by outsiders who have no moral authority to do so has not gone unnoticed by the general public. Never before has there been such distrust and scepticism directed against doctors and the medical fraternity as a whole.
A handful of doctors have tried to speak out individually, to fulfil their duty as outlined by the General Medical Council for doctors to take prompt action when they see that patient safety is being compromised. Many have received a devastating backlash from colleagues, senior managers and the mainstream media.
DFPUK is a group of U.K. doctors spanning the breadth of medical specialties. Members have submitted multiple Yellow Card reports of adverse events to the MHRA and have signed letters to the JCVI, MHRA, the RCOG, the Prime Minister and others to express their concerns, but have seen little or no response or action taken.
We therefore decided to compile a video to share our individual perspectives, clinical experiences and serious ethical concerns, as an urgent call to action to authorities to investigate fully the mRNA Covid vaccines. We hope to stimulate critical thinking amongst colleagues, galvanise health professionals to express their views and build grassroots initiatives to re-establish the core principles of medical ethics. It has been notable that in compiling the videos, many members have been unable to put in a personal contribution despite sharing the concerns of the whole group. Some are facing complaints to their employers or the regulators. Others have faced opprobrium from their family or colleagues. The process has highlighted for us the extraordinary levels of politicisation and censorship.
The video and press release can be accessed here.