A severe hailstorm lashed several districts of upper Assam in the early hours of Tuesday morning, December 27, forcing the mercury to dip to a relatively lower temperature.As per the visuals received which were widely shared on social media, Moran town was covered in a thin layer of hail.With this, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a hailstorm damage report which suggested that several houses in Moran and Tingkhang were damaged due to a severe hailstorm.As per the report, in the Tinsukia district- Bokajan Gaon, Dhulijan Gaon, and Bisfutia were impacted due to the hailstorm in which as many as 88 people were affected.Further, in the Charaideo district of Sapekhati, Mahmora and Sonar revenue circle in which the hailstorm impacted were - Sapekhati R.C:- Atal Pother, RaidangBasti, Michaian, Pachim Nalbaria, Pub Nalbaria, Kachari Pother, Khariabheta, Mridomroora, No.I Rohan Pother, Naharpukhuri Changmai, Borpothar, Deopani Habi, Nakachari, No 1 Kathiakunda, No 2 Kathiakunda.Mahmora R.C:- Ward no - (1 to 11) MMB, Majapather, Borpather, Dakhin Borpather, Doomordolong, Amguri, No.2 Sarupather, No.1 Khumtai, Khumtai, Moran Changmai, Sechapukhuri, Mout Gaon, Solmari, Nalanibam, Bogpora, Chutia Gaon, No.2 Khumtai.Source: India TodayNE