On Tuesday, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights Volker Türk urged the Taliban to drop the numerous restrictions they've placed upon the women and girls of Afghanistan Türk urged the Taliban "to ensure the respect and protection of the rights of all women and girls," which he said must include the ability "to be seen, to be heard and to participate in and contribute to all aspects of the social, political and economic life of the country, in line with Afghanistan's international obligations."Following Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban rapidly restricted the behavior, dress, and opportunities available to women and girls.Females have been relegated to second-class citizens, forced to cover themselves from head to toe in burqas, and limited in what they can achieve in life.Some organizations , however, have stepped in to provide education to women and girls and help them realize their full potential.