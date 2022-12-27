© Renato Goulart

The island of Pico became, on Monday, December 26th, an authentic Christmas postcard with the snow that fell over the mountain, covering the highest point in Portugal.Renato Goulart, a well-known Pico tour guide who has climbed the mountain hundreds of times, shared the impressive images on Facebook.In addition to the images, he also shared several videos where it is possible to see not only the island of Pico but also Faial and São Jorge.The mountain on the island of Pico was formed around 750,000 years ago, from a volcano that emerged from the depths of the ocean. It has an altitude of over 5,000 metres and is not only the highest mountain in Portugal, but also the youngest in the country.