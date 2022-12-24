© Mirning cultural group



Archeologist says artwork was 'unique in Australia', calling for better protection at Koonalda Cave.Vandals have destroyed a 30,000-year-old artwork at a sacred cave in South Australia, as experts decried the "massive, tragic loss" and expressed frustration at the lack of protection at the site.Dr Keryn Walshe, an archaeologist specialising in ancient Aboriginal sites, said the artwork was "unique in Australia" and had been registered as a national heritage site because of its rarity.Walshe said the art was "very significant" to the traditional owners, the Mirning people, who have been visiting the cave for more than 30,000 years.A spokesperson for the SA government said the vandalism was "shocking and heartbreaking"."If these vandals can be apprehended they should face the full force of the law," the spokesperson said.Kyam Maher, the SA attorney general and minister for Aboriginal affairs, condemned the vandalism and called for a "severe penalty" to be imposed."It is a shocking thing," he told ABC Radio."From what I've been told and shown photos, on the very soft rock inside the cave, the vandals ...Dr Clare Buswell, chair of the Australian Speleological Federation's Conservation Commission, raised the vandalism in a submission to the Aboriginal lands parliamentary standing committee in July.In her submission, she said both SA's Aboriginal Heritage Act and the Aboriginal affairs and reconciliation arm of the Attorney General's Department had failed to protect the site."The failure to build an effective gate, or to make use of modern security services, such as wildlife monitoring cameras that operate 24/7, has in many ways, allowed this vandalism to occur," Buswell wrote in her submission.Buswell told Guardian Australia that the state government needed to be pressured into action or more of the artwork could be lost to vandals."It was wilful, deeply incised, damaging the art, and nothing has been done since to protect the site. So this could continue until some protection is installed," she said."It's simply not good enough for the minister to say, oh, we'll just increase the amount of fines or other punitive actions. That's not what this is about. This is about beefing up security."The SA Attorney General's Department and the Department for Environment and Water have been contacted for comment.The cave was listed in 2014 as a national heritage site, and is managed by the Department for Environment and Water and the Far West Coast Aboriginal Corporation, of which the Mirning people are a part.But while the Mirning people have ownership of the cave, they are prevented from properly protecting it because the state's Aboriginal Heritage Act preceded the federal Native Title Act of 1993.The state act has never been changed to recognise the federal legislation that empowers native title holders.