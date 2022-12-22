Earth Changes
Moment the dance floor at graduation party collapses and sinkhole swallows 25 dancing students in Peru
Neirin Gray
Daily Mail
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 13:01 UTC
Daily Mail
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 13:01 UTC
The group of boys and girls were huddled together in a tight group, jumping up and down in unison to music when the ground cracked and a crater formed.
A video of the disaster was uploaded to TikTok on December 17 with a caption, written in Spanish: 'Prom night turns to tragedy.'
The incident was covered by the Peruvian newspaper El Popular, which reported that there were no fatalities, but it is not clear if there were any severe injuries.
The traumatic collapse happened the San Martin region of Peru, around 200 miles north of Lima, the country's capital.
It takes few seconds after the collapse for the the students to get back to their feet and for the cloud of dust and rubble to clear, revealing the smartly dressed youth, most of which had dropped their celebratory sausage balloons.
Later somebody placed a ladder into the hole, which appeared to be about six or seven feet deep, while another man lay on the ground surrounding the pit offering an arm to heave people up.
The young men courteously allowed their female dance partners in long dresses to leave the pit first.
Attaboy
Quote of the Day
Truth is by nature self-evident. As soon as you remove the cobwebs of ignorance that surround it, it shines clear.
- Mohandas Gandhi
Recent Comments
Ha! You go Canaduh. "The rate of death per person by firearm is far lower than in the US, which has more lax gun laws." Truth of the matter is the...
Could that be related to the omnipresent American-style food there ... :O
Oh no, who would have thought that ... :O
I suspect someone filmed his arrest : [Link] Disgusting ... Thinking of my daughters, I wish he had produced a gun ...
If we aren't teaching our high school kids the basic math skills that they will need once they get to college, what are they actually learning?...