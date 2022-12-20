ukraine light blackout power
The photo is dated December 17th. The picture shows that Ukraine plunged into complete darkness. All around you can see bright spots from the light of cities and infrastructure in neighboring countries.

On December 16, the Russian Armed Forces dealt a massive blow to the military command and control systems, the military-industrial complex and the energy facilities of Ukraine that provide them. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the strike was carried out by high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons.