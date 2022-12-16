The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) subpoenaed 20 organizations in November to obtain information about their internal decision-making and leadership structure for pushing hormone treatments and transgender surgeries on minors, the Daily Caller has learned. The organizations signed onto a lawsuit against the state, which implemented a new rule in August to no longer cover "gender-affirming" care with Medicaid.
"Gender-affirming" care is a euphemism for treatments and procedures that facilitate sex changes, like hormone treatments or sex change surgeries.
Activists filed a preliminary injunction request against the rule, but a federal judge denied the request in October. Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the question at hand was one for the Medicaid statute, not the Constitution.
The organizations being subpoenaed by the AHCA include:
American Pediatric AssociationYale is included in the list, despite being an educational institution and not a medical organization, due to the involvement of Yale professors in pushing against the new rule. All 20 of the organizations being subpoenaed have either promoted or employ individuals who promote "gender-affirming" care for minors.
American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
American Medical Association
American Psychiatric Association
Pediatric Endocrine Society
Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine
Yale University
Court documents show that the AHCA wants information on those organizations' stance on "gender-affirming" care, policies adopted to treat gender dysphoria, side effects associated with those policies and treatments, how the organizations are organized and how many of their members voted to support those policies and why the organizations wanted to file an amicus brief in the Florida case.
The formal request includes documents related to membership deliberations, gender dysphoria and "gender-affirming" care and the Florida lawsuit, Dekker v. Marstiller.
The plaintiffs in the suit have argued that the new Medicaid rule violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution. Two of the four plaintiffs that the suit was filed on behalf of are 12-year-old children. For now, Florida is now one of ten states that does not cover sex-change treatments under Medicaid.