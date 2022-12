© Wade Vandervort/AFP/Getty Images



American Pediatric Association

American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

American Medical Association

American Psychiatric Association

Pediatric Endocrine Society

Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine

Yale University

The State of Florida is subpoenaing nearly two dozen medical and academic organizations that have pushed transgender sex change treatments onto children as part of an ongoing lawsuit against a new Medicaid rule.the Daily Caller has learned. The organizations signed onto a lawsuit against the state, which implemented a new rule in August to"Gender-affirming" care is a euphemism for treatments and procedures that facilitate sex changes, like hormone treatments or sex change surgeries.Activists filed a preliminary injunction request against the rule, but a federal judge denied the request in October.The organizations being subpoenaed by the AHCA include:Yale is included in the list, despite being an educational institution and not a medical organization, due to the involvement of Yale professors in pushing against the new rule.Court documents show that the AHCA wants information on those organizations' stance on "gender-affirming" care, policies adopted to treat gender dysphoria, side effects associated with those policies and treatments, how the organizations are organized and how many of their members voted to support those policies and why the organizations wanted to file an amicus brief in the Florida case.The formal request includes documents related to membership deliberations, gender dysphoria and "gender-affirming" care and the Florida lawsuit, Dekker v. Marstiller.The plaintiffs in the suit have argued that the new Medicaid rule violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.For now,