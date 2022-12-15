© KTUU



It is now official, Anchorage recorded its wettest year ever.According to weather data collected, in 2022, we have seen 27.65 inches of precipitation — this also includes the water ratio equivalent of snow.Between snow and rain, Anchorage has seen a record amount of precipitation this year, and December isn't over yet. The latest round of snow — currently up to more than 18 inches for the month in the city — has put Anchorage in the top spot for "Wettest Years".The other top wettest years:2) 1989 - 27.55″3) 2013 - 23.97″4) 1981 - 21.34″5) 1979 - 21.15″6) 2012 - 20.25″7) 1997 - 19.48″