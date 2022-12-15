-34 C

A record snowfall over the past six years lasted 30 hours non-stop in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan.Utility services did not have time to clean the streets, roads were closed due to bad weather in the region, school students were transferred to distance learning, the Astana TV channel reports.More than 200 utility workers are resolving the snowfall consequences."All the main roads on which bus routes run are all open, 207 buses left in the morning. We deal with bad weather. The work will be continued until the city is completely cleared," deputy head of Ust-Kamenogorsk Denis Fedchenko noted.