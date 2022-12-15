Society's Child
Massive blaze at NYPD auto impound leaves evidence 'burning down' in Brooklyn, and three firefighters 'seriously injured'
Daily Mail
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 21:57 UTC
Fire officials said eight people - three fire fighters, three EMS and two civilians - were hurt in the three-alarm fire but the Fire Chief John Hodgens said they are all expected to be 'OK.'
The fire started around 10:37am at the Erie Basin Auto Pound on Columbia Street in Red Hook, Brooklyn.
More than 30 units were deployed and 140 firefighters responded.
The fire chief said firefighters attempted an interior fire attack but quickly became 'overwhelmed' and switched to an exterior attack. A section of the building later collapsed with officials saying the fire could last for several days.
The NYPD uses the auto pound to house illegal dirt bikes and ATVs cops seize from city streets. Vehicles that are evidence in crime investigations, such as cars that victims were shot inside, are kept there as well, The Daily News reported.
Some of the cars that were set ablaze include vehicles that were used by officers who were killed in the line-of-duty. They were also historic cars going back twenty to thirty years.
The squad car that officer Eddie Byrne, who was shot in 1988 while he was sitting in his car, was at the lot, as well as the car where officer Miosotis Familia was killed execution-style in 2017.
The 48-year-old mother of three was shot in the head by Alexander Bonds, 38, who was then shot dead by police.
Familia was shot at her through the passenger side window of her police vehicle near the intersection of 183rd Street and Grand Concourse in the Bronx.
Bonds had sought psychiatric care days before the shooting. He randomly targeted Familia after he had raged against police officers on social media.
Miosotis was a 12-year veteran of the NYPD and left behind a 20-year-old daughter and 12-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.
In 2012, the same auto pound facility was hit during Hurricane Sandy, and evidence was ruined, sources said, The New York Post reported.
The cause of Tuesday morning's fire is still unknown.
Rookie NYPD Officer Eddie Byrne had been on the force just seven months when he was brutally murdered in South Jamaica. He was 22.
The officer had been protecting a witness in a drug case when a suspect walked up to his marked vehicle and shot him five times in the head.
Drug Lord and reputed gangster Lorenzo 'Fat Cat' Nichols was linked to Byrne's brutal murder.
He was also the mastermind behind two others murders, including his ex girlfriend.
He is currently serving a 25-years to life sentence.
Comment: Accident or destruction of evidence?