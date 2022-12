© David Cliff/NurPhoto/Getty Images



A mysterious rise in methane levels in the atmosphere in 2020in the early stages of the covid-19 pandemic.Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is responsible for one-fifth of the atmospheric warming linked with human activity. It can be emitted by the production and transport of coal, natural gas and oil, or from biological sources, such as livestock.This rise was puzzling, as fossil fuel use dropped in 2020 due to a slowdown in human activity caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the fossil fuel sector released less methane into the atmosphere that year than in 2019.To investigate where the gas had come from, Shushi Peng at Peking University in Beijing, China, and his colleagues analysed the greenhouse gas inventories countries provided to the UN in 2020. These inventories included emissions data linked with each country's agriculture, waste and fossil fuel industries.The researchers found that global production of natural gas decreased by 3.8 per cent in 2020 and that global oil production fell by 7.9 per cent compared to the previous year. They used this information to estimate thatThe researchers also found that methane emissions from the global waste sector decreased slightly in 2020 compared to the previous year, while those from the agriculture industry increased.Peng says this suggests that the pandemic didn't have as big an impact on the release of methane due to human activities as expected.To estimate wetland methane emissions, the researchers devised a model using climate data that describes the effects of temperature and rain on wetland emissions.Wetter weather increases the area of wetlands and warmer weather increases the activity of methane-producing microbes.But, says Peng.The team then looked at the concentration of molecules called hydroxyl radicals in the atmosphere.by reacting with the compound to form carbon dioxide and water.Hydroxyl radical concentrations in the atmosphere are difficult to measure as they have a lifetime of under a second, says Peng. But they are strongly linked to the concentration of nitrogen oxides, which are produced by burning fossil fuels, so the team used data on global fossil fuel combustion to estimate hydroxyl radical levels.The researchers estimated that hydroxyl radical concentration dropped by 1.6 per cent in 2020. The reduction compared with 2019 was as much as 6 per cent in April, May and June, when many countries in the northern hemisphere instigated lockdowns to suppress the spread of covid-19., says Peng.He says the findings mean that methane reduction targets need to be made more ambitious to take into account that"This study underscores the need for urgent and rapid methane emissions reductions," says Amy Townsend-Small at the University of Cincinnati, Ohio. "The findings suggest we could be heading toward even faster rates of increase in atmospheric methane."Because of the high short-term global warming potential of methane, this could cause even faster warming, leading to other tipping points like ice sheet destabilisation and sea level rise, and storm intensification," she says.