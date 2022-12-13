© Ukrainian Presidency/Getty Images



The "three steps" that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky urged the country's foreign supporters to take to help Kiev will result in continued hostilities in his country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.Peskov said on Tuesday.Zelensky outlined the measures to members of the G7 club of nations in a virtual address on Monday. The steps includedsuch as tanks and longer-range missiles,to get through the winter, andThe latter part refers tothat Zelensky explained in a virtual address to the summit of G20 leaders in Indonesia last month.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the time that Zelensky's speech to the G20 was full of "militant, Russophobic and aggressive rhetoric" and simply confirmed that Kiev has no intention of resuming peace talks.who pledged to support Ukraine for "as long as it takes" to defeat Russia on the battlefield,according to a statement released by the White House on Tuesday.On Monday,Four former Ukrainian regions voted to join Russia this autumn, and Crimea did the same in 2014 after a coup in Kiev.Moscow has warned on numerous occasions that pumping Western weapons into Ukraine will only prolong the conflict but will not alter the outcome.