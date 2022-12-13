Important Notice: Many readers are once again not receiving the E-mail Edition. Our e-mail sending service reports a 99.78% deliver rate. This means that either SOTT mail is being marked as Junk/Spam, or more likely our content is once again being "filtered" and never makes it to your inbox.
This can happen due to a single word/phrase, and last for days or weeks. It is generally done via "anti-spam services" that various e-mail providers sign up for to reduce their own workload. Think Twitter censorship, but for e-mail...
You can either re-subscribe with a totally different e-mail address using a different mail provider, or just hold out and read any E-mail Editions that you miss in our SOTT Archive!
Puppet Masters
Kremlin dismisses Zelensky's demands
RT
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 13:23 UTC
Zelensky outlined the measures to members of the G7 club of nations in a virtual address on Monday. The steps included sending Ukraine more advanced arms, such as tanks and longer-range missiles, providing an extra 2 billion cubic meters of gas to get through the winter, and using diplomacy to help Kiev achieve its goals in the conflict with Russia.
The latter part refers to a ten-step 'peace formula' that Zelensky explained in a virtual address to the summit of G20 leaders in Indonesia last month. It requires that Russia meet a number of Ukrainian demands, including relinquishing all lands that Kiev considers to be under its own sovereignty.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the time that Zelensky's speech to the G20 was full of "militant, Russophobic and aggressive rhetoric" and simply confirmed that Kiev has no intention of resuming peace talks.
US President Joe Biden, who pledged to support Ukraine for "as long as it takes" to defeat Russia on the battlefield, welcomed Zelensky's "stated openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter," according to a statement released by the White House on Tuesday.
On Monday, Peskov said that Kiev should comply with the "new reality" and take into account that Russia incorporated several territories following referendums. Four former Ukrainian regions voted to join Russia this autumn, and Crimea did the same in 2014 after a coup in Kiev.
Moscow has warned on numerous occasions that pumping Western weapons into Ukraine will only prolong the conflict but will not alter the outcome.
Quote of the Day
The goal of education is the advancement of knowledge and the dissemination of truth.
- John F. Kennedy
