Flooding and destruction were reported countrywide after the recent high-level weather warnings in several parts of South Africa.

Thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rains have been making its way through parts of the Western Cape and other parts of South Africa over the past two days.

While there have not been any significant incidents reported, a video shared on the Suburban Control Centre's Facebook page showed a vehicle slowly trying to make its way through a flooded road in Gordon's Bay.



Many Facebook users commented on the post, expressing their concern about the risk the driver was taking by continuing to drive in these conditions, commenting that it may have been safer to either remain standing or reverse.

The Western Cape doesn't often experience such long bouts of thunder activity accompanied by strong winds and high-volume rainfall. The current combination of severe weather conditions poses risks of flash flooding of roadways and at-risk informal settlements, as well as damaging or collapsing trees and power lines.

With more rainfall forecasted for this week, the public is urged to drive carefully, remain vigilant and consider their safety in their immediate surroundings.