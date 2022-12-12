Twitter headquarters, San Francisco, California.
© Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
From office furniture to kitchenware, many items previously at the Twitter HQ will be up for sale at the auction, bidding for which opens on Jan 17, 2023.

Everything but the kitchen sink that nearly sunk Twitter.It seems like there is a fire sale at Twitter HQ in San Francisco, California, for those wishing to get their hands on a bizarre array of office memorabilia including furniture, espresso machines and a lot of kitchen equipment. Elon Musk's new plaything will be holding an auction for its "surplus corporate office assets" and bidding opens on January 17, 2023, according to a posting on the Heritage Global Partners website

With a starting bid of $25, you can claim everything from coffee machines to the 3-foot Twitter bird statue. Other items in the auction include restaurant-grade electric ovens, bikes that can charge your phone and a 6-foot "@" sculpture with fake plants.

Reports of the Twitter auction sparked chatter on social media, with many jokingly speculating that the social media giant is desperate to keep the lights on.However, the liquidation sale may have "nothing to do with their financial position" and anyone who thinks otherwise is a "moron", a representative for Heritage told Fortune.

"They've sold for 44 billion, and we're selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers," said Nick Dove. "So if anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they're a moron."Other users wondered if the staff working at Twitter would have any amenities left."Will the last human turn off the lights, as the bots can work in the dark," a tongue-in-cheek comment read.