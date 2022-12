© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

NBC published a bombshell story — alleging that Russian officials initially offered the Biden administration the choice between WNBA star Brittney Griner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan in Thursday's prisoner swap — but then issued a correction after the White House told a different story.Outkick's David Hookstead shared screenshots of both the original story and the edited version, explaining,The article included a correction, adding, "an earlier version of this article misstated the choice the Biden administration was given over hostages. It was to swap for Griner or no one, not a choice between Griner or Whelan."The revised copy mirrored the White House's claims almost exactly. After Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre highlighted all the reasons it was great that Griner was coming home — namely that she was "more than an athlete, more than an Olympian, she is an important role model and inspiration to millions of Americans, particularly the LGBTQI+ Americans and women of color" — she told reporters, "unfortunately, the choice became to either bring Brittney home or no one.""This is not a deal. This is not a swap. This is a surrender. And terrorists and rogue states all around the world will take note of this, and it endangers other Americans in the future who can be grabbed and used as bargaining chips by people who don't have the same morals and scruples that we do," Bolton said. "There are occasions when you swap spies. Obviously, there are legitimate exchanges of prisoners of war. But this doesn't even approximate that.And I'm just very worried about the effect it has and the danger that it can put many other Americans in, all around the world."