© NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images



The Russian Foreign Ministry blasted the US Thursday for continuing to call WNBA star Brittney Griner "wrongfully detained" by authorities in Moscow, saying it's disrespectful to Russian law."If a US citizen was taken in connection with the fact that she was smuggling drugs, and she does not deny this, then this should be commensurate with our Russian, local laws, and not with those adopted in San Francisco, New York and Washington," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.The State Department designated Griner — who pleaded guilty to possessing 0.7 grams of cannabis oil but argued that it was medical marijuana she'd inadvertently brought to Moscow — as wrongfully detained in May, moving her case under the purview of its chief hostage negotiator.She was entering the country to play for a Russian team during the WNBA's offseason.The US has repeatedly alleged that Griner's detention is a political play by Moscow, which the Kremlin denies.