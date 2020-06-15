© AFP / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV



Eighteen months after he was arrested in a Moscow hotel room and accusing of spying, a Russian court has handed down a 16 year jail term to Paul Whelan, a national of four western countries: Canada, Ireland, the US and the UK.There have been suggestions that Whelan could be returned to the US in a prisoner swap.His lawyer has named Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko - two Russians jailed in the US - as potential candidates. Bout, who Russia considers a 'political prisoner,' is serving a 25-year term for arms dealing.In December 2018, former US marine Whelan was detained in the Russian capital's five-star Metropol Hotel after he accepted a USB device from an undercover FSB officer. Prosecutors alleged the flash drive included information related to active-duty members of Russia's secret service. Whelan's defense said he was the victim of a sting.His legal team insisted Whelan believed he was receiving a flash drive containing photos of a joint event he set up with a Russian man he believed to be a friend, rather than highly classified information.Whelan has been a frequent visitor to Russia since the mid-2000s, and he reportedly appeared on the security service's radar as a possible intelligence threat several years before his arrest.From the start, his family has rubbished claims he's involved in espionage, describing him as a travel enthusiast who visited Moscow for a wedding. Whelan maintained an account on Russian Facebook-clone VKontakte where in January 2019, according to ABC News, his 55 "friends" were almost exclusively young men, most of whom seemed to have some sort of connection to the armed forces posted on their page. Only three were women.The US Ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, spoke outside the court building. "The United States demands that US citizen Paul Whelan be released immediately," he said. "His conviction is a mockery of justice, the world is watching."Sullivan said that the US was not looking for an exchange, but rather "justice" for Whelan.