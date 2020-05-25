© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev



Russian prosecutors demanded an 18-year prison term for former US marine Paul Whelan, on charges of spying for Western intelligence, on the last day of his trial in Moscow.In his final statement to the court, the 50-year-old reiterated that he was not a spy and asked for an acquittal, according to the Moscow city court press service.Whelan has been a regular visitor to Russia since the mid-2000s, and was reportedly red-flagged as a possible intelligence asset several years before his arrest.His defense team claims he is the victim of a frame-up, and that Whelan believed he was receiving a USB thumb drive with photos from a joint event from a friend, when he was detained.