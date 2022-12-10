© REUTERS/Hannah McKay



Google has to delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly wrong, the European Union's top court said Thursday.Strict data protection rules in the 27-nation bloc give people the right to control what appears when their name is searched online, but the regulations frequently pit data privacy concerns against the public's right to know.Google said it welcomed the decision."Since 2014, we've worked hard to implement the right to be forgotten in Europe, and to strike a sensible balance between people's rights of access to information and privacy," the company said in a statement. "The links and thumbnails in question are not available via the web search and image search anymore; the content at issue has been offline for a long time."