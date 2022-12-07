The US turning Ukraine into an anti-Russian country since 2014 is the root cause of the current conflict, award-winning film director Oliver Stone said in an interview with the Serbian daily Politika, published Monday.
Ahead of the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he chairs the jury, Stone told his interviewer:
"Who are we to point fingers at anyone? We're telling Russians what to do, I mean it's ridiculous, given what we've done."What is currently happening in Ukraine is "not simple at all," Stone added, but it's getting reduced in the West to "Russians invaded." There is no mention of anything that has been happening in Donbass since 2014, or how many people were displaced because the US was arming Ukraine.
Stone told Politika:
"Since 2014, Ukraine was no longer neutral but anti-Russian, and that's what disrupted the balance. Every war has causes and consequences if one is willing to pay attention."The Snowden director has also produced two documentaries about the events in Kiev, Ukraine on Fire in 2016 and Revealing Ukraine in 2019. Both have faced bans, boycotts, and attacks over the course of this year.
The US is quick to condemn any country in the world when it supposedly violates the "rules-based international order," but "America breaks all the rules whenever it wants and you know it," Stone told his Serbian interviewer.
He expressed regret for voting for Joe Biden, saying this "grandpa" turned out to be very dangerous, with his "dream" of regime change in Moscow so the US can control Russia again as it did in the 1990s. Barack Obama's choice of Biden as his running mate in 2008, in order to appease establishment Democrats, was "a huge mistake," Stone said. He also argued that the only hope for the US would be the emergence of a third party, as both Democrats and Republicans are beholden to the military-industrial complex.
Stone's most recent documentary, Nuclear, addresses the role of atomic energy in dealing with climate change. It will also be shown at the RSIFF. Asked if he is still a rebel, Stone replied that he is getting old and having problems with his eyesight and hearing, but prefers to "live on my feet than die on my knees."
Comment: "Oliver Stone worked for nearly two years with the scientist Joshua S Goldstein. The film advocates nuclear energy as a realistic solution to climate problems, arguing that it could be used to generate clean energy and secure our future." -IMDb, Sep 16, 2022