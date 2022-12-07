"Nicola Sturgeon blindsided us by suddenly announcing that when schools in Scotland reopen, all secondary school pupils will have to wear masks in classrooms. In one of her most egregious attempts at one-upmanship to date, she didn't consult us. The problem is that our original guidance on face coverings specifically excluded schools. Cue much tortured debate between myself, education secretary Gavin Williamson and No 10 about how to respond. Much as Sturgeon would relish it, nobody here wants a big spat with the Scots. So, U-turn it is."

There was no assessment of harms for masks in schools under Sir Gavin Williamson

Any harms to children appear to have been of subsidiary importance to making adults feel safe

The evidence on which the decisions were based was shallow, inconclusive and tardy

Were masks introduced in schools to make union officials, teachers and other adults feel safer?