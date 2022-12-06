© Getty Images / Carsten Koall/picture alliance



The Welsh government has decided to introduce new rules which will scale back benefits for Ukrainian refugees. The measure comes as the UK government has warned of a difficult fiscal outlook.Those affected received a letter detailing the new policy from First Minister Mark Drakeford on Thursday, according to state-broadcaster BBC, which said that it could apply to as many as 1,500 people.Refugees currently staying in hotel rooms, holiday parks, and other temporary accommodation who have been there for five weeks or more must begin to pay their own way and are required to either accept the government's offer of more permanent housing or face a £25 ($31) weekly fine - £37 ($46) per week for a family of four or largerThe new policy, the government says, will help refugees "integrate into the community" by encouraging them to arrange for their own clothes to be cleaned and to pay for at least one meal a day.The rules are set to take effect in January for most parts of Wales, though four councils (Wrexham, Monmouthshire, Conwy, and Blaenau Gwent) are already piloting the accommodation fines.According to UN data, around 8 million displaced Ukrainians have been recorded across Europe, and 4.8 millions of those are registered with various national protection schemes on the continent.