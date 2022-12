© unknown



"The Meloni government is dragging us further and further into a spiral of war with unpredictable outcomes Italy is evidently a belligerent and active country in the conflict, despite the fact that the great majority of the population is against the war and the consequent sharp increase in military spending."

Trade unionists and leftists marched after the new government promised more arms for Kiev next yearLeft-wing demonstrators took to the streets in Rome on Saturday,Organized by Italy's USB trade union and backed by a number of leftist political factions, the protest saw thousands of people assemble at theand march behind a banner reading "guns down, wages up."The USB wrote prior to the protest:Her predecessor, Mario Draghi, was a staunch supporter of Kiev and lost power after a disagreement over arms shipments split the largest party in his coalition government, the Five Star Movement.according to a poll taken by EuroWeek News last month.in the ongoing conflict to speed up the peace process, while only 36% want Kiev to keep fighting.Last month, another rally in Rome calling for a peace deal to end the Ukrainian conflict drew 100,000 people, organizers said.