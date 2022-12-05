© Brücke-Osteuropa, public domain, cc.



Protesters gathered at Ulaanbaatar's Government Palace on December 4The demonstration, attended by dozens,in reference to huge amounts of coal profits that have been stolen, or embezzled into private entities, rather than placed in the government fund.On December 5, Cabinet members held a press conference to address the allegations of theft surrounding the coal revenues."The government has discussed this issue three times," said Minister of Economic Development Khurelbaatar Chimed. "Powerful people and officials have been involved in coal theft. As a result, the Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi company was eventually subjected to a special regime," said Khurelbaatar, implying that people in state investment company Erdenes Mongol and state coal minere Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi were responsible for allegedly embezzled earnings.Khurelbaatar added.of Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi as coal theft suspects.Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi's CEO of four years, Gankhuyag Battulga, was dismissed in October, with no explanation for his departure forthcoming.