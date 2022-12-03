© Alex Kent/Getty Images



There was one critical thing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers apparently neglected to discuss during a teleconference hours before the Liberals hammered Canadians with martial law.That would be the right Canadians have to exercise their democratic freedom to protest and assemble on Parliament Hill.It appears thatto Trudeau on behalf of the Freedom Convoy protesters in any significant way, according to minutes of the confidential meeting obtained by Blacklock's Reporter.Most did object, for other reasons, to him invoking the War Measures Act, now referred to as the Emergencies Act. Same menacing thing.But all Canadians — pro-Freedom Convoy or not — needed, deserved, to have at least one premier howling and beating his/her chest in outraged objection to this extreme measure inflicted on Canadians.Did no one think to chat about why the Freedom Convoy,of Canadians, went to Parliament Hill? Where was the empathy for the bodily autonomy and economic survival they were peacefully fighting for?In that conference call, the premiers were simply busy focusing on the best way to make the unarmed protesters — no weapons were ever found — pack up their bouncy castles, disperse and just go away.In the absence of meaningful resistance from the premiers, no wonder Trudeau was emboldened to declare martial law.But obviously his mind was made up, despite telling the premiers he wanted to consult them about a collective response.last February 14.The plan was already in motion, and he was going for it no matter what they said!Was he simply humoring the premiers by gracing them with his presence on a call?Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe at least pointed to the federal government's failings. But he still supported law enforcement removing the protesters, many of them there with their children. "Virtually all provinces announced a path forward to reduce or eliminate many public health orders," said Moe."I haven't seen them yet from the federal government. This would be the most effective tool to reduce the temperature and allow law enforcement to remove protesters, notably in Ottawa. It would provide another way to unite people across the country.."— spoke against the use of the Emergencies [War Measures] Act.Some premiers worried that invoking martial law would inflame the situation, and unnecessarily cause provocation. Well, battalions of heavily armed police descending on protesters is certainly one path to violence.Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane said she didn't want to see people hurt and she didn't want "blood on my hands."But premiers objecting to imposing martial law seemed to worry less about rights than the 'danger' of triggering more support for the Freedom Convoy. They didn't want to generate more sympathy for the great unwashed truckers and other supportersFormer premier Jason Kenney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Or were they trying to impress Trudeau?No surprise that Kenney insulted and dismissed the truckers.."Crazies?"Folks at the core of this movement are not rational. They are prone to conspiracy theories. Invoking what they will see as martial law will be seen as a serious provocation, said Kenney.The masks and vaccine mandates?Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he had "" for protesters, which means. It's long past time Ontario voters had zero tolerance for him.Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, who imposed some of the harshest, most prolonged pandemic mandates, advocated for local remedies. But at least she opposed bringing in the Emergencies [War Measures] Act.Québec Premier François Legault and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs told the federal government to stay in its lane and stay out of their provinces.Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said the protests outside Parliament were really, very upsetting. "," said a fretting Furey.Canada did take a reputational hit. But it wasn't the Convoy protesters that drew scorn or shamed the nation.The stain was on Trudeau and his government. All but three premiers in this thing we call confederation opposed the Emergencies Act. That's a big majority.