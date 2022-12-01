© Ruptly



Peace talks 'lies'

US subjugation of European security

Strike targets in Ukraine and US, NATO role in the conflict

Risks of nuclear war

'Unchristian' remarks from Vatican

Open doors for talks

The US is pursuing geostrategic goals without regard for the risk of nuclear escalation amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday during a press conference. Moscow is nonetheless ready for dialogue with Washington or any other party that wishes to engage, he added.Lavrov also explained Russia's choice of strike targets in Ukraine, and touched on recent comments by the Pope, which Moscow has branded as an "insinuation."Here's a recap of the main points from Lavrov's video-link press conference.People are lying when they claim that Russia is offering to negotiate with Ukraine in bad faith and is only interested in buying time for its military to regroup, the foreign minister stated."We never asked for any negotiations.He accused the US of pushing Kiev towards continued military confrontation and derailing the peace process., he claimed.Moscow doesn't need "the kind of security" architecture that Western countries are trying to build without Russia and Belarus, Lavrov said.he added.Just a few years ago, France and Germany sought independence from American military protection, Lavrov recalled. But the US is determined to make NATO indispensable, and wants to pit European nations against Russia, he claimed. If they choose to change this direction, Moscow would be willing to discuss better alternatives, the foreign minister said.Western nations should not claim that they're not participants in the Ukraine war, considering everything they've done for Kiev, Lavrov said, as he explained the Russian military's choice of strike targets in the country."We are taking out infrastructure objects, which allow you to pump lethal weapons into Ukraine so that they could kill Russians.," he insisted.In addition to sending arms,, the minister added. There is also "a large number of mercenaries" and sharing of intelligence,Russia believes that any armed conflict between nuclear states should be avoided and urges other states adopt the same stance, Lavrov said.," he explained. He added that this made Western claims that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine particularly concerning.Lavrov criticized Pope Francis for making a controversial statement about Buryats and Chechens, two of the many ethnic groups in Russia. A number of these serve in the Russian Armed Forces, taking part in the special military operation in Ukraine.Moscow will not reject any contact with any party that seeks to engage, but does not expect fruitful talks to happen with Western nations at the moment, Lavrov said." he said.The West's policy of not discussing "Ukraine without Ukraine" is "at least naive" and obviously flawed, Lavrov added, since ignoring the Ukraine conflict when discussing global stability is impossible., he remarked.