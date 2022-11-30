There is ample precedent, so it's only a matter of time.

My grandfather was a decorated WWI veteran. He was lucky and got back home minus a hand. My dad participated in the Battle of Britain, North African and Italian campaigns. He got home apparently unscathed. However, both had one thing in common: they would not speak of what they had done and seen. What they had been through was too terrible to describe, and people were not interested; it was all in the past. That is one of the reasons why we have wars: few people have any idea what it's like.Looking at the media, you would think nothing extraordinary has happened since 2020.Well, let me remind you.The media ran a wall-to-wall campaign to get the populace to toe the line.. That is why the Chancellor has a large hole in his books. While patients likely to be infected were moved around hospitals, in some casualties, separation consisted of taped bin bags stretched across walls, GPs were not accessible, and the police were checking people's movements and compliance with government policies. Children were confined to home; people stopped exercising and took to drinking.Data, real data on which momentous decisions were made, were absent.Even deceased who tested negative were wrapped up in the Covid death tally. So we cannot separate the impact of the agent from the self-inflicted devastation.The current economic crisis has its genesis in the demented and wasteful response to an unknown unquantified threat, then came the war in Ukraine, but the lockdown came first. Remember how many businesses stopped paying taxes because they had gone bust or could not trade?Scientific evidence, when available, was used as a political weapon regardless of its quality and credibility.So now that I have refreshed your memory and now we know that no one will ever be held responsible for the greatest catastrophe in our generation, I ask you, when will the next round be?The government is now bending over backwards it seems to address four problems : cancer, obesity, addiction and mental health, throwing more money at four problems which its policy magnified and worsened.Perhaps my grandfather and father should have spoken about the war and reminded those who wanted to forget that oblivion is the road to perdition. For our democracy, our society and our families.