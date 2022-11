Over the last week, New Zealand saw 91,349 lightning strikes, MetService said today."Every region got a few sparks... except for the Canterbury High Country," the forecaster tweeted. They added that 27,413 (30%) of those strikes were recorded over land.And the rough weather is set to continue for many today, with thunderstorms possible for much of the North Island this afternoon.MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said winds of 80-100km/h were possible in the North Island today.The forecaster advises people stay up to date with the latest weather watches and warnings on their website.