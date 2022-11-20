Yellow vest protesters have clashed with riot police in Paris, as the French anti-government movement marked its fourth anniversary, protesting host of issues, including high cost of living.Demonstrators gathered in Place de la Bourse on Saturday and marched towards Place Anne-Marie Carriere, as "yellow vest" protests against the government of President Emmanuel Macron took place across the country.Videos circulating on social media show police pushing back the demonstrators in Paris on Saturday,against the protesters.The yellow vest movement, which, continues with protests against a range of social and political issues.Unions have staged strikes across several sectors in recent weeks seeking pay hikes or increased hiring as spiraling energy costs feed into widespread inflation.In France,as workers' strikes continue in the refineries of the major French oil companies. Currently about a third of French gas stations are facing a shortage or lack of gasoline which has caused problems for millions of French drivers.Before the war in Ukraine broke out in late February,imports.However, Russia scaled back the flow of gas to Europe, as Western countries announced multiple rounds of sanctions against Moscow.Also On October,considerably reducing French power production.Union leaders are hoping to step up pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron as he prepares to reviveEurope has been battling surging inflation for the past year with inflation reaching a historic high of 10.7% last month.The European Central Bank has announced three rate hikes this year, bringing the rates from negative territory to 1.5%. The soaring cost of energy has been the main driver of higher inflation across the whole continent in recent months.than the pre Russian war, International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts.